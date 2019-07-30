Horoscope Pavel Globa of August 2019
Astrological forecast for August, will help to avoid troubles and even change lives for the better. The astrologer will tell you how to use planetary aspects for their own benefit.
Happy, unhurried, harmonious — this will be August for most of us, but only provided that we will comply with the established stars of the order. The cluster of planets in Leo calls for commitment, strengthening of willpower and dedication to personal development. Those who are able to adhere to these rules will feel the favorable influence of the planets.
Aries
Thanks to 23 August the Sun in Leo and Aries are full of energy, determination and confidence. Life events will force them to be the center of attention that will bring success. The rams will be able not only to cope with their responsibilities, but also to show themselves in a favorable light. However, the August all indicators will be polar: on the one hand, the Sun brings good luck, the other is a hot — tempered Mars inclines to immodest behavior that will cause the envy of others. It is necessary to harmonize the internal state and to realize that it’s a small price to pay to have the whole month to feel on top.
Taurus
Venus passing the constellation of Leo, Taurus provides a great opportunity to win over the circumstances, perhaps several times. Even if the demonstration of their talents not included in the plans of Bulls, aspects of the planet, the protector will push them to this, giving a chance to show themselves in the best light. This applies to all areas of life: friendships, relationships, work. 1 on 21 August — a particularly good period for Taurus.
Gemini
Mercury is not the most advantageous position, and so the Twins should prepare for the fact that this month they will face conflicts. To restore the shattered relationship will be difficult, therefore, unnecessary suspicion and criticality in August — bad allies. The stable influence of Saturn promises a harmonious life. Yes, the slow development of events seem monotonous, but if the Twins get ready for this, you’ll be able to spend a month with benefits. Focus on the Essentials will help meditation the sign of the Zodiac.
Cancer
In early August, an inner voice will tell you Cancers a way to achieve the desired. A major role in the lives of representatives of this Sign will play Venus in Leo. From 1 to 21 August to Cancers will receive the premonitions, prophetic dreams, the hints the Universe. In the priority field of the senses, and spiritual development. The astrologer advises to go beyond the usual limits in order to better understand the world and themselves. In August, the Crayfish has all the chances to escape from the everyday hustle and bustle, to look at many everyday things in new ways. Just do not trust the ghosts of the past, even if they are Intrusive to remind myself.
Leo
The cluster of planets in Leo will push representatives of this Sign to a reassessment of priorities and thoughts about the future. Lions are not dreaming, building castles in the air, specifically understand where they need to move. Plans will differ in specifics and reasoning, but can suffer from unexpected circumstances that will occur in the end of the month. To quickly navigate in a force majeure situation, the Lions will need to prepare a contingency plan. The only thing that can be frustrating: paying attention to the future, Lions tend to get lost in the present. It is recommended to pay attention to current events and not to succumb to provocations of envy. Prolonged toxic relationships come to a logical conclusion.
Virgin
Mercury and Mars can lead to events that will test Dev on the power of the spirit. The period from 18 to 31 August — an important time is favorable for recuperation, for new plans and achievements. Very useful in the beginning of August to make a to-do list and plans for the coming weeks, and then (with the transition of Mars in Virgo 18 Aug) review planned critical eye and write in the list what is clearly capable. Good luck now — a rare event, so gradual and strict adherence to the targets will do the most good. A month is quite favorable for self-development, working with the subconscious mind, getting rid of negative programs.
Libra
The mascots of the element of Air will help Libra to firmly stand his ground under the influence of negative mood Sun in Leo. Doubts, anxiety and fears, which will generate light, can seriously weaken the power of the representatives of this constellation. According to astrologers, Libras will find it hard to resist the negativity. But even if they do, you are unlikely to take on urgent business. Solar activity declines to passivity. However, this tactic can’t hurt, and will help to renew energy and to relax. By the end of August a controversial situation will be unique and difficult problems will find an easy solution.
Scorpio
This month astrological situation may push Scorpions with internal and external conflicts, and they have to decide what to do and how to act. To find the right solution to help look the part: the situation should be viewed from different angles to find the optimal solution to the crisis created by retrograde Neptune. The astrologer warns: making the choice, the Scorpions will have to forget about other options, because the decisions made will be irreversible. Can be useful 3 effective ways to get out of a difficult situation.
Sagittarius
Particularly favorable in August will be the influence of the Sun, Mars and Jupiter. 1 to August 21 Sagittarius is recommended to rely on support of planet-patrons, not forgetting about their own efforts. The rest of the time fairly high risk of becoming a victim of the energy vampire. Increased likelihood of conflicts, especially with loved ones. Moreover, active attempts to resolve conflicts bring rather the opposite effect. The wisest decision is to accept the fact that the end of August will be a problem period, and to ignore disputes and quarrels. In General, Sagittarius is the most correct to go with the flow, not trying to change the course of events. And improve the mood with positive affirmations.
Capricorn
Mars and mercury promise a Capricorn good opportunities in the financial sector. The astrologer advised to keep her under scrutiny, especially 1 to 18 and 29 to 31 August. The efforts will pay off handsomely, the main thing — not to curtail from the chosen way. There is a risk to overestimate their strength, so that the ambitions were valid, it is recommended to develop their best qualities. But the calm interaction with family and Capricorns will be prepared bad: too much aggression and lust for the fight. It is therefore important to control emotions, practice meditation and don’t allow yourself to wind up out of nowhere.
Aquarius
The negative impact of the Sun will give rise to fears, uncertainty, confusion, doubt. But for Aquarius it is important to understand that this is not a reaction to external transformation and internal changes. Under the auspices of the Sun metamorphoses naturally can scare you and make you feel the earth move under his feet. The astrologer advises to be careful and attentive to your desires. Respect for yourself will help the inner self to get stronger, but cast from one extreme to another will only aggravate the situation and exacerbate anxiety. The period from 1 to 21 August is the best time to remember about the laws of prosperity and use them to their advantage.
Fish
New moon August 1 — time to say goodbye to the past, to renew energy and to start a new life. Late summer is a wonderful time that is suitable to solve current issues and planned movement forward. According to the astrologer, Pisces in August it is better to go to the dream in small steps, than after decisive breakthrough to lose power. The regularity and consistency in business will help counter the chaotic energy of the planets-antagonists. It will be the best month in order to please yourself and loved ones to take care of them, make them gifts, and give useful advice.