Horoscope Pavel Globa September 2019
Pavel Globa is one of the most popular astrologers. His forecast for September is full of positive and useful tips for each Zodiac Sign. These recommendations will help you succeed in love, business and work.
September is a wonderful month, even if we haven’t become accustomed to the idea that the summer of 2019 left behind. However, every end is always the beginning of something else. In this case we are talking about autumn, and September is going to be quite slow for most Zodiac Signs. Remember the five things that lead to the emergence of a black band and failures. Avoid them to continue your path to victory.
Aries
The Rams is expected to be very stable month. In September they will have a lot of time for introspection, hard work and love adventures. Since 23 September representatives of this Sign will need to focus on personal Affairs and forget about the others, as the planets and stars will become a little less positive, but until then it is better to stay active.
Financial sphere and the sphere of work will be the main in early September. To get rid of possible problems with money will help three useful ways. In love Affairs for Aries will definitely be lucky, so it is best to frequently pay attention to requests for assistance from the second half. The planet can deny the Rams the best of luck, if they become selfish.
Taurus
Until September 13, Taurus will have to fight the lack of energy and bad mood. Emotions will only get in the way. Cold calculation should be the strength of the people of this Zodiac Sign. Only calm and calculating Taureans can become richer, more successful in the financial, business and romantic spheres. The stars advise you to cling to any opportunity in the first half of the month.
From 14 September, a period of great luck and prosperity the energy of the planets. The only thing that can prevent Calves to achieve success — it is a negative program, doubts and fears. To get rid of will help special meditation. Also helpful will be to listen to the advice of loved ones, significant other and best friends.
Gemini
To 13 inclusive energy of the planets will be very creative and harmonious. This means that in the first half of the month the Twins will be lucky. With the number 14 you can use the ten techniques which can help to enhance energy and through a period of creative stagnation and love. At the end of the first autumn month it is advisable not to give vent to your feelings and fears.
Should not often be shy: it’s time to think about yourself and your family about the future and welfare of loved ones. The period is ideal for shopping, gifting, entertainment, change of scenery and travel. This is the perfect month for financial activity, investment, job change and signing important papers.
Cancer
Cancers in September it is better to be careful and keep yourself in hands. Planets and stars will gradually change their energy and mood. The most favorable period — from 13 to 24 count. At this time, the first agenda should be such strong qualities of Cancers, like commitment and responsibility. Many of these people may feel like losing control over the situation. It should warm up in them a greater enthusiasm.
The stars say that in September of Cancers it is better not to act selfish. They are advised to be generous and kind, especially during periods of weakness of the planets 1 through 12 and 25 through 30 number. At the beginning and at the end of the month, Cancers will need more rest and not to risk once again, dealing with aggressive people or grabbing an impossible task. Plans can fall apart for no apparent reason.
Leo
The time dynamics is in the past now have the lions coming in a measured and calm stage in my life, so September is better spent on chores, on loved ones, entertainment, love and romance. This is an excellent time to meet new people and start relationships because of the quiet stars and planets will not allow emotions to cloud the mind and to fall in love with that person.
Due to the tranquility of the planets may occasionally come a time of apathy and empty feelings. To cope with these Lions will help the technique of holotropic breathing. Better how to relax from difficult cases. Ideally, these people can take a vacation, especially at the end of September, when the planet will become a little negative and unpredictable.
Virgin
Virgos need in September to look at it from the other side. Perhaps even past mistakes and failures will go this time for good. Great success in work and in love will be a source of new responsibilities and obligations. In September it is better not to forget who was next in difficult moments: it’s time to return the favor, to repay the good people.
The first month of autumn, is ideal for socialising with people and meeting new people. To 13 inclusive the search of the second half will be held on hurray. Further, you may experience some difficulties due to the decline of self-esteem, loss of confidence, bad mood. To improve it for a week will help three useful practices, which is better to use in advance — at the beginning of the period.
Libra
Libras should learn steadfastness from the strongest spirit the Signs of the Zodiac. In September are welcome to visit the bad thoughts, fears and insecurities. Up to 13 numbers, the chances of encountering negative thoughts is very large, but then there will come a period of calm and good luck in all spheres of life. This is especially true of amorous sphere. Even so Weights will need to be able to compromise. This will be their main weapon.
In other areas the Scales have to jump at every opportunity. It’s time to devote as much time to work, business, responsibilities at home and at work. Possible impressive cash flow, enhance good deals. The stars advise you to trust only themselves in September because people can become callous and evil.
Scorpio
September will be a very productive and peaceful month for Scorpions. Independence, desire for new knowledge and strong charms for luck will play a positive role in acquiring success. To stop now simply impossible. Scorpions can fulfill any of his dreams come true. So it is better to press on the gas pedal harder.
The world of love for people of this Sign will change for the better. Even if the problems will lie in wait for Scorpions every step of the way, you can’t just quit the game, retire, moping. Quarrels or disagreements are all couples, friends, relatives and colleagues. Of a person determines largely how he can cope with his impulsiveness.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius there comes a time when a decisive role in the formation of fortune play of thought and confidence. There are at least five negative attitudes that destroy relationships. It is impossible to prevent such thoughts, because this is a very good period for joint Affairs, communication and beginning a new Chapter in relations. Negativity will hurt and those who is looking for love.
Financial transactions, purchases and the job can not be suspended because this period is good for making important decisions. The energy of the planets and stars will awaken creativity and intuition archers, giving them luck. We must not forget about the rest. Part of the money it is advisable to spend on getting new emotions or entertainment. It’s the perfect time for physical and intellectual activity.
Capricorn
In September representatives of this Zodiac Sign will have a meeting with a difficult choice. Uncertainty and nervousness will exacerbate the situation, so it is better not to overwork, not to overload themselves with work. In September you can learn something important about themselves to conduct a deep introspection. Difficulties will show Capricorn their weaknesses, and after the 18th, when the situation will change for the better, it is important to address their vulnerabilities.
The stars advise you to think about how to stop being angry and get rid of resentment and prejudice. Now all the negative thoughts will be the extra weight that pulls down and allows you to go further. In financial Affairs Capricorns is better to rely on careful, be yourself, trust your principles and the sixth sense.
Aquarius
Aquarius should learn to recognize the signs of destiny. Happiness in September will be hidden among various things, to notice the sometimes not so easy. Representatives of this Sign are advised to develop mindfulness.
From 18 September, a period of great luck, especially in love area. You can safely plan a joint business for the future and arrange romantic dates for the end of the month. The search for love, too, will succeed if the Aquarians will be quite open and sociable. Any doubts, and skepticism affect the results, so you need to believe in themselves.
Fish
Pisces the stars and planets advise you to do good in September, to be open and ready to lend a helping hand. Strong plots will help representatives of this Sign to stay on the wave of good luck in a difficult period, from 1 to 13 September. 14 number of Fish there will come a time of success, because the energy of the planets and stars will be more harmonious. In the first half of the month will have to exercise caution.
In the second half of September, you will relax and enjoy everything happening around. You can learn all its advantages, not paying attention to the bumps. This is a time of lightness, of fun, entertainment and getting vivid emotions that will warm the soul for the rest of autumn.