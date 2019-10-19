Horoscope unbearable women. As the signs of the zodiac bring men
So she runs towards you, her hair back in colorful dress and high heels… and she only thinks of how to make your life miserable. Do not rush to guide her to a restaurant and just ask the zodiac sign. Maybe coffee and dessert will not have to spend.
Astrologers astro7.ru talked about the most unbearable female qualities in the horoscope.
Aries
I mean, she wrote Nikolay Nekrasov in the Holy delight, and can be a pain. If anyone remembers, recall that “the horse at full tilt will stop, into a burning log hut will enter”. You just winked at Aries from the other end of the restaurant, and is lying in her bed in my socks. Events a romantic evening so spun that morning and you can’t understand who and how someone was seduced. No one has the impulsiveness of Aries did not complain, but still strong floor offensively.
Taurus
I’m a black cloak! I the horror flying on wings of night! No, not in the sense that Taurus is the spitting image of a Black Cloak, and what about the women of this sign write angry petitions on the male forums. The main accusation of commercialism. Type and tasty she loves to eat and sleep sweetly, and if she do just not provide, she swears. What audacity! So if on your way met a Taurus, get ready to say goodbye or wallet, or life.
Gemini
I’m a bird a manumission! Where I want to fly! Directly the nail on the head Twins, who do not know what the next minute will suffer. And all anything, but in the journey the Twins do not fly. They’ll take you with me, and then when you lose the freshness, nerve cells and reputation, throw “ballast”, that is you. Well, it happens, big deal! So don’t get fooled by provocations of Twins and in all situations, the operative word is discretion.
Cancer
Cancers could never bring. They are cute and kind, called to his home for hot soup with mushrooms and cherry pies. But as soon as you come home to them, again, second, third… you more from there, never leave. Cancer quickly concocted the statement to the Registrar, nest family twist and the kids will give birth — in short, anywhere you, my friend, she is not going anywhere. Claw grabbed you on the most can not! So if you have serious intentions, bypassing the Crayfish party.
Leo
Lioness arrogant outrage, but for some reason this one of the men not deterred. They run to them in droves, hoping that will allow them to pet a shiny soft coat. Horse! Horse! My Kingdom for a horse! And here to the lion the horse? Simply, if you don’t give the Lioness my Kingdom, nothing from it and will not get. And do not read her a bedtime story that with the sweet heaven in a tent — she’s already heard a hundred times and never believed it.
Virgin
If other women scare the men by accident, that the actions of Virgo is seen a direct intention. It will nag you every day, enjoying your agony. And not to criticize the President or Vaska with the landing, or criticize you, but in General phrases. No, she will hit you and where it hurts. Oh, my plump! Oh, my bald! Oh my silly boy! But I love you anyway! In a word, dreadful woman.
Libra
I’m all so sudden, such a contradictory whole! This little quote right about the Weights. First, the frequent change women’s mood will seem sweet, but soon you will realize that there is no story sadder than the story about the Scales. Here she coffee brewed and the croissants baked, and half an hour later your panties are already hanging out in the tree outside my window because you it’s upset. Add to this the inability of the Scales to make any decisions and you get a recipe for fast, cheap and guaranteed to drive a man crazy.
Scorpio
Scorpions scare the men one fact of its existence. Strange they are some what mysterious and look, grab you by the leg and dragged straight to hell. By the way, the Scorpions intuition men never fails. They just feel that there are stories about Paradise in a tent not a ride. If you fall into the hands of Skorpionchik, consoles himself with the fact that if sting — so loves. In General, the shades of grey still at the height of fashion…
Sagittarius
Archers scare the men with your habit to be offended. You still didn’t do anything, just for the first date came, and she was offended. So here! But if you managed to enter into a relationship with a Sagittarius, remember the rule — the lack of understanding of the causes of female resentment does not exempt man from responsibility. Do not appeal to reason and logic — then they will not help you. Better put ashes on your head, and before you know it, you’ll get off easy fright.
Capricorn
Capricorn — this is the cake of the male brain the tenth level. The rare bird will reach the middle of her monologue about men-and say nothing — on the seventh minute they boil the brain. And do not expect that the tactics of “first to cry or pretend to be dead”, which helped you in disputes with your ex, here to help. This is for you Capricorn, you know, not Libra or Taurus. Then this story will not work! Better buy ear plugs and learn to meditate.
Aquarius
Aquarius no one ever brings. This woman is simply so elusive that not every man will be able, generally, to catch. Here you winked with her, sitting at the next table in the restaurant, and half an hour later she was already singing karaoke somewhere in the Pumice. Why Pumice? And who knows those Aquarians! Maybe there best friends she live, and, can, Aquarius buses just confused when the restaurant came outside, fresh air to breathe.
Fish
And I — cool as lemonade. No one is to blame. Really, nobody is to blame. Fish here are… not in a hurry to open my heart and arms. You will take care of it for years, and she, bulk, and float away into the ocean when she parasdise. Can, like the grandfather in the tale, to throw the net in the hope to catch them. But you better pretend you’re toe in the water — the Fish themselves will come to poke you with a stick. Hey, you’re alive, anyway?