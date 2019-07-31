Horoscope Vasilisa Volodya August 2019
Vasilisa Volodina — known TV presenter and an experienced astrologer. Her predictions are rich in useful information for people with any type of employment, character and priorities.
Horoscope for August will help you to know how stars and planets affect the representatives of each Sign of the Zodiac. Do not be afraid, if in some area the stars predict failures. A powerful conspiracy of bad luck and problems will help to avoid trouble. In addition, will be useful to optimistic thoughts and communication with creative and energetic people.
Aries
The Rams in August, can experience problems, but the problem is not about the Rams, but the people that surround them. The astrologer recommends that the representatives of this Zodiac Sign more time to devote to cases that do not involve outsiders. Self-sufficiency — that is what one must strive for Aries in late summer.
It will not hurt to learn to understand people. This is especially true for the period from August 23, when the planets and stars will lose some positive energy, taking a less favourable position on the sky. This may lead to regress in many areas of life, so it pays to prepare for the challenges.
Taurus
Calves should be closer to romantic and loving signs of the Zodiac. Such an environment will have a positive impact on their mood and your luck. Special attention is paid to the sphere of love. In August the Calves get lucky, so they will be able to find a soul mate or strengthen existing relationships.
In business and at work representatives of this Sign also will be a success, but at the end of the month enthusiasm and motivation can temporarily to leave them. Will have to find new sources of inspiration that are often hidden. During this period, you can ask loved ones about the emotional help and support.
Gemini
For Twins August, there are positive moments, and luck will grow from the first to the last day of the month. This is a wonderful time to find love, to receive new knowledge, to travel. In the middle of August are ideally suited for vacation travelers. To attract success will help five easy steps to happiness.
Many representatives of this Sign can expect unplanned change in the area of money and work. In this regard, it is better to be extremely careful. The closer to the fall, the easier it will be to cope with the dilemmas and make important decisions. In this respect, the Twins will help equanimity and courage, but only in moderation, no frills.
Cancer
Cancers in the second half of the month will be more opportunities and luck than in the first half. It is connected with the end of the retrograde motion of Jupiter. Representatives of this Sign the planet will help you to become more assertive and brave, purposeful. To solve complex issues and things will become easier, but that does not mean that caution can be forgotten.
In the financial sector and businesses can be observers if you find that approaching problems. It may point sharpened intuition, a hunch. The catalyst for the troubles and problems will be privacy. Teamwork and positive communication with people — the best assistants in achieving the goals. The main thing to remember about the signs of positive and negative energy a person to ignore those who are destructive.
Leo
The lions will need a little more sincerity in dealing with people to produce the best impression. Do not be afraid to pay compliments, be careful to criticize colleagues and loved ones, and to perceive the response the criticism of others correctly. It’s the perfect time to communicate, to unite the team.
To achieve success the Lions will help morning rituals for success and luck. It must be remembered that the morning is the main time each day. Morning we determine what will be on any given day. Every day is important to set yourself up the best way to get rid of stereotypical thinking. This will help to avoid confrontations and problems in communication.
Virgin
Virgo with the approach of autumn will become increasingly more charismatic and charming. The stars will gradually increase their attractiveness to the opposite sex. In addition, will increase the mood and luck of the Virgins. The following five laws of the Universe will make them even more successful.
In business and at work Virgos should maintain consistency, to listen and look at the detail, to the words of others. In unusual situations will be beneficial to the prudence and caution. In love the representatives of this Sign it is advisable to avoid jealousy, which can be new problems or exacerbated old ones.
Libra
The scales at the end of August it is not necessary to draw on other people’s problems. The stars and planets want the representatives of this Zodiac Sign avoided communication with unpleasant people, which can have a negative impact. It will prevent the Scales new Outlook on life.
Most Weights will be taken at the beginning of August, but then luck starts to slowly leave. To keep her beside him for as long as possible, you need to get rid of envy and resentment and do not share with others their plans. The Scales are a lot of different advantages that need to indulge in, without waiting for an occasion.
Scorpio
The Scorpions begins the period when the effect of space is stable and does not cause any unpleasant deviations in the energy sector. Major changes are expected, but the planets and stars contribute to a tranquil and relaxed Affairs, recreation. In August, the Scorpions it is advisable to rely only on themselves. This applies not only to work but also home Affairs. Do not ask the opinion of others about a solution, because it can be too critical.
Scorpions should do the cleaning. A clean house will neutralize the flow of negative energy. Morning meditation for a successful event will become more effective in a supportive atmosphere. They will help to prevent trouble in business and in love, and to avoid aggravation of laziness and procrastination.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is desirable to focus on the financial sector. August will be a month of successful cases, closing important deals. You can change jobs, find new sources of income. Possible accidental flow of funds, increase income. About fast profits usually warn the particular the signs of the Universe, which is to follow.
In love Affairs representatives of this Sign can expect some difficulties, especially at the beginning of the month. To avoid conflicts, it is important to be sincere and good-natured.
Capricorn
Capricorns can be active in all spheres as the stars and planets will be in a very favorable position for almost the entire month, opening the representatives of this Sign of new opportunities. It is advisable to avoid contact with overly narcissistic people, because Capricorns need emotional support, to provide that such people are not capable of.
In business and at work is to avoid negligence, negligence. New ideas while it is desirable to keep secret. In love will be a dangerous impulsiveness. Adequate perception of the foreign critics — the key to effective interaction.
Aquarius
In Aquarius in August it is expected the intensification of the difficulties in communicating with people. We must especially beware of energy vampires and manipulators. Special amulets will help to get rid of the negative influence of such individuals. Responsibilities and important things it is desirable not to pass on to other people.
Stars and planets will make in August, Aquarius will be much easier to deal with legal issues. You should avoid major expenses, hasty decisions and impulsiveness. It is possible to plunge into action, but better to do it without unnecessary risks. Some representatives of this Sign will have to go first to be reconciled to friends or relatives. It’s time to bury the hatchet.
Fish
To avoid disappointment in the people that Fish it is important to get rid of illusions. In August should learn to accept people for who they are, with all their flaws and fears. Each of us has its own typical mistakes, which we repeat from time to time. In August there is the opportunity to see them and try not to do.
One of the most useful life skills in August to Fish — the ability to ignore the insults and negativity. No need to dwell on the trouble to be offended, holding on to anger. Representatives of this Sign are often able to correctly answer complex questions, to set themselves the right targets to extract valuable experience from past mistakes. In August, these abilities will worsen.