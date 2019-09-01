Horoscope Vasilisa Volodya for a week from 2 to 8 September 2019
Vasilisa Volodina is one of the most famous astrologers in Russia. Her forecast for September will help you to make the beginning of this month productive and your mood more stable.
A simple first full week of September is difficult to call, but not even because it’s the beginning of autumn. The fact that the planets are now in a small dissonance that can bring something negative to life each of the Characters. Fear that this time will be devastating, not worth it. It is enough to follow the signs of the Universe, warning of the danger, and horoscopes Vasilisa Volodya.
Aries
The Rams in the early fall may want to work with someone side by side. It’s a sensible idea, but representatives of this Sign is recommended to avoid communication and General Affairs of greedy people. Their deeds and actions can not only upset the Rams, but not to prevent the realisation of a dream and successful completion of common tasks.
Stars want to see in these people, caution and prudence. Aries are very wise, but rarely use the feeling and their knowledge. It’s time to change it, because intuition is sharpened since Monday. To make important decisions better as quickly as possible, without postponing it for later, without having to look for excuses.
Taurus
2 through 8 the number of Bulls begins a short period of creative and intellectual stagnation. Charisma and charm subsides a bit, so meeting new people is difficult. Will have to rely on just one lady luck, and seek understanding, to be polite and to be more compliant, willing to compromise in a difficult situation. You need to program yourself to succeed in all cases: this Taurus will help five methods of influence on the subconscious.
On the other hand, this situation will be ideal in order to focus on the simple, but tedious and monotonous tasks. On the weekend you can do household chores and cleaning, reasonable shopping and finding new motivation. September is the time when Taurus is a bit damped, so the adventures and risks not exalt them, and forced to fall down and hurt to hit the ground.
Gemini
All domestic problems have their spiritual causes. All the troubles which may face the Twins will come from their own insecurities. The stars will only affect their ability to learn, which will fall significantly. New knowledge and experience will not be as useful as it could be. This means that you can risk in the next seven days is not advisable.
Better to focus on the simplest tasks and responsibilities that you can think of, to remember or to find. You can clean the house, pay bills, carry out “inventory” by throwing all the junk out of the house, thus clearing away his energy. In the sphere of love, all will be calm, however, the universe can make some positive adjustments.
Cancer
Cancers this week will be like a roller coaster because one day everything will turn out, and other problems can pounce suddenly, without any reason. During these periods of time to act on the situation is not easy, but Crawfish has all the necessary qualities inherent in their nature. They are very thoughtful and intelligent, sometimes calculating. If that’s not enough, you can use three ways to quickly attract luck in every situation.
Some difficulties only temper character. Stars suggest you not to lose faith in yourself, no matter what happens. It will be a test of strength that Cancers pass under power. We need only recall that has managed to endure in the past, to be here at this time and in this place.
Leo
Lions begins a favorable period for new acquaintances, romantic dates, flirting. The representatives of this Zodiac Sign will have a chance to meet the love, but better not to forget about checking for compatibility. To win a man’s heart is not all that necessary for a happy beginning of the relationship. It is important to understand how a person is really close.
In business and in business, these people have to defend their arguments, opinions, investment, location. Can appear new enemies and ill-wishers, wishing to take what is owed to the Lions on the right. In money matters to compromise is not worth it. Stars want the Lions showed all their teeth and claws. It is time testing.
Virgin
Virgins to change lives for the better will help relatives, friends and the right attitude. The law of attraction of thoughts is the most important link in the chain. Optimism, faith in yourself, motivation and dedication will be required Virgins in abundance. In early September, there is no place of envy, which destroys ambition and destroys self-love. It devalues everything that had already happened to achieve previously. This should not be allowed.
The surrounding people will appreciate the modesty and kindness of the Virgins. There are those who clearly see their advantages and strengths. Such people should surround themselves representatives of the Sign. The effect of space is a very powerful and creative, but nothing happens just like that in moments like this. You need to direct yourself correctly.
Libra
For these people there will come a very ambiguous period full of change and strange occurrences. A string of problems can begin as early as Monday, but do not show their negative mood. It is better to solve everything by yourself, without the help of others. To bind the luck now and in the long run the Scales will help ten rules of a successful person.
Will balance and pleasant moments. Stars want to be born under this Sign were as honest as possible with others, were often with those who are dear to them. Solitude is good for working, but in free time it is better to visit loved ones, parents, to try to establish a relationship with someone who truly deserves it.
Scorpio
Scorpions coming band good luck in all spheres of life. The only condition for the implementation of all plans and ambitions of independence. It is not necessary to ask for help from others and hope to chance. People can be very negative towards the Scorpions because of envy and resentment, unreasonable anger. To recover energy after an unpleasant communication will help relaxation, optimism and physical activity.
Creative work will come to the fore, so in difficult situations, it is desirable to make decisions quickly and not be afraid to experiment. It is quite possible that this week Scorpios will be able to find love or to find the strength to admit it. Those who are already in a relationship will be too. This time of bright emotions that rule the world.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius everything will be fine in terms of energy, because of the celestial body are now in harmony with each other. However, three strong conspiracy on happiness and success may hasten positive developments and expand all so that the Archers were satisfied. It is expected that the week will pass quickly enough, so you need to learn to enjoy pleasant moments, the little pauses and slowing down the pace of life.
On the weekends it is useful to do the cleaning and other household chores. They will relax and help relax the soul. On weekdays it is not desirable to close within my comfort zone. You need to let into your life new people, new emotions. This is a very positive time which is better to dedicate the most important cases.
Capricorn
All experts identify seven key reasons why luck can around us. In this list I should add the strongest dissonance between the stars and planets that can be observed in the period 2 to 8 September. The universe now does not want the Goats to take risks and put yourself in danger. They should focus on simple and straightforward matters.
Despite this, it is better not to set yourself up for an early defeat in the Affairs, finances and love. You need to stick to the plan and not try to jump above a head. Great ambition can destroy Capricorn and make them lose all hope for a brighter future. To neutralize some of the dangers have to be very careful not to miss small parts.
Aquarius
Aquarius should go forward, towards adventure. It will be very bright and productive week. Additional success is assured to those who learn to manage their energy. Five useful tips will tell you how to build your confidence and neutralize the negativity. Becoming more positive can help shopping, timely rest and new emotions.
Some problems may appear in the lazy representatives of this Sign. Time for idleness and procrastination no, because events can be very dynamic. Love can negatively affect the quarrels and conflicts at work and in business cross on the success threatens to put selfishness. Do not ignore the requests of colleagues and partners for help.
Fish
And in love and in business may be the irreversibility of events. The universe thus takes the Fish life in a new direction. At first glance it may not seem a positive change, but this does not mean that the future will remain bleak. Everything that happens is not accidental, and will lead in the foreseeable future to the new pleasant meetings, success at work and in love.
In financial matters it is necessary to use the seven rules of Feng Shui to attract money and love the area, it is desirable to rely on intuition. Stars are advised not to reminisce about the past and not rehashing what’s already been forgotten. Better to look to the future and not to introspect.