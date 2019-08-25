Horoscope Vasilisa Volodya for a week from 26 August to 1 September 2019
Forecast Vasilisa Volodya for this week will be useful for representatives of each sign of the Zodiac. Popular astropsychology in the face of well-known TV presenter will guide you in the right direction.
There comes a transition period when summer ends and the fall begins his reign. This is not the best time to take a risk or do something that requires courage. To make the dream a reality will help the power of thought, self-confidence and correct formulation of goals and objectives. Ambitious people should temper his zeal and focus on pressing matters.
Aries
The representatives of this Fire Sign of the Zodiac can start problems in the field of Finance and work. To improve their situation will help them seven useful rules for each day. Following the rules is not the creed of the Arians. They tend to break them and create their own, but at the end of August and beginning of September is better not to do.
The stars advise Aries how to relax, change of scenery, have a fun weekend. On weekdays, it is better to do simple chores, household chores. It will be useful to pause for a while big spending. In the beginning of the week will be fun, some of which can be fatal. This is a good time for chatting, flirting, romance, new relationships and end old.
Taurus
The Taurus begins a time when they can easily not share something with your colleagues, friends or even relatives. Plots from quarrels and scandals will help to partially solve this problem. Partly because the stars still recommend Taurus to stop criticizing other people and pour grievances. They better stop provoking ones to the conflict.
At the end of the week many of the problems the Taurus goes away. It is advisable to force yourself to move forward and start the search yourself, to do a little introspection to understand what hinders the development.
Gemini
A constructive mood and energy of the planets will help the Twins to succeed in the sphere of love. This applies to those who are still in search of love and those who found her. It is advisable not to spend these seven days in solitude, not to be offended at anyone for no reason. Pleasant communication will help to quickly restore energy and strength, bring good luck and cheer up.
Communication with people and activities will help the Twins to relax, to expel from your mind all the nasty thoughts and self-doubt. The stars will bring these people a lot of pleasant moments in love, but do not forget that any luck can be replaced by a big failure, if you stop to think before making the next important step.
Cancer
Cancers this week will be able to change fate and to clear the karma. Can happen a lot of important events that will attract good luck. The stars and planets contribute to improving the charisma and charm of Cancers, which will help them in the conquest of hearts and attract the attention of the opposite sex.
The main rule of the week — the fellowship without bias. Astrologers advise Cancerians to learn to give people a second chance. It is also important to be themselves. You need to find the strength to not cave in under pressure from the opinions of other people, not to change their principles and beliefs.
Leo
Lions the time has come when they should be in solitude. The decline in activity of the planets and stars will lead to the fact that people of this Sign will tire quickly, they have we have not so much time as I would like. New acquaintances will not help you find happiness — either in real life or in social networks or on Dating sites. To achieve success will help self-criticism.
Many people will want to devote themselves fully to finding love, but it’s the wrong way. Those who are already in a relationship, it is better to do to strengthen them. Bring love to a new level will succeed without any problems, if you believe in yourself and not be afraid to take responsibility. At the end of the week lions will worsen sensitivity and empathy, which can be dangerous.
Virgin
Planets and stars are now in a very good position for Virgins, especially impact in the second half of the week. You should try to see in people only the good. This week there comes the rare time when feelings and emotions rule the world. A side effect of anxiety, which will help to manage five useful techniques.
Very useful will be the intuition. Virgins it is desirable to rely on the sixth sense not only in love but also in financial matters. You can spend on yourself some money by making a nice gift. Also the money you can invest in our own development, gaining knowledge and experience.
Libra
The scale comes a very important period, in which you can try dramatically change your life. This will help them three useful practices and banal confidence. The advice of other people, too, can be useful. Blindly trust every word they say is not necessary, but sometimes they are very helpful.
In the beginning weeks it is important to prioritize correctly and to follow my main life principles, instincts. Tuesday or Wednesday you can start a new business. It promises a lot of positive. You can hit a job, and you can dedicate yourself to experience the fun. Should we fear the risk and adventure, because they can bring the Weights out.
Scorpio
In the period from 26 August to 1 September, the Stars advise Scorpios to remember the promises made earlier to loved ones and colleagues, as well as on the most important and urgent Affairs, which is no longer possible to procrastinate. Hardworking representatives of this Sign will be ahead of all but the first of the fruits of their hard work they will be able to see a little later.
Failures happen, but sometimes you need to be able to show the world their strength and perseverance. Conspiracies at work will help you to become more active in business and to solve all the tasks exactly on time. Hope for chance is now impossible — to overcome adversity will help increased motivation and properly prioritized.
Sagittarius
Sometimes in order to succeed, you need to buy something and give up something. Experts of the website dailyhoro.ru suggest to get rid of these seven things to find happiness. This week, the archers productivity directly will depend on their ability to find some flaws. It’s time to learn to accept criticism.
In General, the stars and planets now harmonious and creative, so the mood will be almost no. Things can go differently, so we just have to set yourself on the right way and not to leave the chosen path in financial Affairs, work, love. Free time is better to devote to loved ones and rest.
Capricorn
This week promises to be not easy for Capricorns, so they should use plots from troubles and problems. Stars and planets are now very unpredictable and can trigger a bad mood.
If something does not work, you can change the approach to business. To Capricorns is better to remain involved in everything, to follow the dynamic development of events and to stay on topic. Need not afford to relax, because it can become outsiders.
Aquarius
Aquarius this week will have to deal with energy decline and some apathy. Amplify the energy in different ways: physical activity, walking, water treatments, communication with nice people. It is desirable to avoid deep introspection and soul-searching. Week must pass under the motto “forward and only forward, without fear or camobreco”.
Closer to the weekend will return to the enthusiasm, new ambitions, motivation and enthusiasm for the work. But on the weekends it is better not to work, and to actively relax is to go to the cottage, go camping, go on a short trip.
Fish
Fish it is not advisable to share your plans with others. Society doesn’t like it when someone achieves success or gets the important experiences that change minds. The advice of psychics will help start the week positively. Also this Fish will help to house cleaning, restoring order. Energy home will be very important — it will give the Fish good luck, calm, clear their minds.
What exactly should not do is to put spokes in the wheels of others. You don’t need to retaliate, to make unnecessary enemies. If someone in the past hurt the Fish, it is better not to dwell on negative thoughts, not live in the past.