Horoscope Vasilisa Volodya for a week from 9 to 15 September 2019
Vasilisa Volodina is one of the most popular astrologers in Russia. Her advice and tips will help you become luckier this week, to overcome helplessness, if she suddenly knock on your door and find motivation.
Sometimes to attract what you want in your life helps us the right attitude. Three psychological techniques will tell you where and how to look for enthusiasm, even if the week will be filled with turmoil. Overall, the coming period will be marked by stability, but only until Friday. The weekend can be unusual and unpredictable.
Aries
Each person has light and dark traits. Of course, the stars want each showed themselves from the best side. Especially it touches the Rams. It’s time to show others your best qualities. It’s the perfect time for making important decisions, to assist friends and colleagues.
Aries you should be careful to approach the issues associated with long-term planning. It is better to focus not solving current problems, not much venturing into the future. If you have to make plans, you need to keep them secret from everyone. To go inward is not worth self-examination and introspection to anything good will not.
Taurus
This week for Taurus is desirable in the first five days to focus on business, work and shopping. Friday will be the perfect time for negotiations and for making important decisions. All the most important things to do on weekdays Taurus is better to solve focused and careful. Negative emotions can deprive these people of enthusiasm and creative energy which they need.
Weekends are the perfect time for love, bright emotions, relaxation, and new beginnings. You can just ignore everything around and stay in the privacy of home, if required by the heart. Positive will be the new Dating, flirting and romance. Can become more attractive with the help of magic stones and unusual style of dress.
Gemini
On the weekend of the Gemini stars and planets recommend not to attract too much attention. In difficult moments it is advisable to follow your heart. The intuition is the strongest weapon against any troubles. If the universe lay in store for the Twins something new, it is not necessary to resist. This can be a new person or a useful and important thought, idea, insight.
Working days will be productive. this is a time of work and search of new sources of income. Everyone can change the workplace or office, to begin a period of training and advanced training. Some Twins may seem that in the life of an unlucky streak, but it’s not. Any difficulties that will occur in the period from 9 to 15 in number, will hold these people through the thorns to the stars.
Cancer
Each Zodiac Sign can know the three secrets of happiness. In addition, Cancers should seriously think about what makes them happy. It is quite possible they overlooked something important.
The main thing now — not to take rash decisions, not to show impulsivity and aggression. If others try to provoke Cancers of emotion and negativity, do not go on about them. Maybe it’s time to just get some privacy. To respond with negativity to the negativity now — the worst of ideas. People can be very vengeful and vindictive, especially in the beginning weeks.
Leo
From the energy point of view, lions will not be pronounced negative and positive days. Planets and stars are now very stable, so from life you can not expect a sharp turns. If something is bad, it is not necessary to rant and rave — to better understand before cursing and nervous.
This is a great week for shopping, for work, and increased activity in matters related to Finance. To attract money and luck you can the power of thought, just believing in myself. The stars advise you not to focus on yourself, because selfishness to good arguments. It is better to spend a little time on their loved ones and friends to this stuff back then double.
Virgin
Since Monday Virgins await positive and good luck. The planets are very creative and harmonious until Friday, and then a little slipping. Current week it is advisable to use in order to get rid of the five qualities that hinder success. It is time for introspection and the search for enthusiasm and motivation.
In love and in business you need to act, agreeing to travel, change of environment, new responsibilities. It is not necessary to think on the weekdays, it is desirable to make decisions as quickly as possible. On the weekends like the speed and dynamics will not bear fruit. Better to relax together with loved ones or in solitude.
Libra
It is possible that the Scales will have to make important choices this week. It is better not to hurry and collect more information. Sometimes you just need to click on pause and wait to see all of the most important. It is likely that this week someone will offer Libras something new and interesting.
Weekend energy of the planets will become more creative which will affect the change of scene, search of the second half, reconciliation. Will benefit new beginnings, of romance. Representatives of this Sign expect new news improved mood. To get rid of the negative and enhance the positive action of the planets will help magic intersections.
Scorpio
This week need to get rid of five things that will keep be happy. Sometimes happiness is not in acquiring something, but in getting rid of excess and unnecessary. Planets and stars the Scorpions will open new doors and help you close existing ones. This means that new initiatives must be a priority, but before it is better to complete important projects to get rid cases that cannot be postponed any longer.
On weekdays, it is desirable to combine work and leisure, rather than trying to cut corners or dive into the things that bothered. The Scorpions will be able to increase your confidence to lead people to become leaders. Many representatives of this Sign waiting for a promotion or success in business.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius you need to create a positive energy in the house. Stars and planets will make the native walls, archers place of power, which it is desirable to maintain in order and in good condition. The position of the stars suggests that it is time for independence. All the important things it is desirable to solve alone. This strategy will help to succeed not only in business but also in love.
In all that concerns love, it is advisable to make decisions based on facts or intuition but not on emotions. Jumping to conclusions or incorrect actions may offend the other half. It is necessary to find a compromise, otherwise there will be misunderstandings, quarrels and conflicts.
Capricorn
If Capricorns on something will be hard work, it will allow them to succeed in anything. Many representatives of this Zodiac Sign will be able to find themselves in this life, to gain confidence. Closer to the weekend the stars can make these people show the world their dark side. It is in all of us, but now Capricorns is better to keep all the bad to yourself.
The beginning of the week can be dangerous. Monday is in danger of becoming a day full of a variety of minor disappointments. Negativity is a temporary phenomenon, which always has a beginning and an end, but has a long “finish” that affect the fortune in General. So Monday it is better to abstract from all that is annoying and on your nerves.
Aquarius
Aquarius the stars advise you to seek good luck and success among the people. Need to communicate more with others, but beware of energy vampires and manipulators, who will not miss the opportunity to take advantage of kindness and compassion. This period can be new friends, and just people in whom it is possible to fall in love, which can be used without fear of possible disappointment.
This week Aquarius will be able to start important, or to complete something that would free them from unpleasant thoughts and problems. You can even start from scratch. Everything will fall into place, will reach a new level. This week the stars will help Aquarius to succeed in something very important in education, in business, in work or in love. Luck will be with them all week, so now is not the time to relax.
Fish
Fish can be quite impressionable. No need to regard everything that happens around, too personally. Any troubles that will take place will be fleeting and unworthy to spend their attention, time and nerves. It is better to focus on something positive, good and good, for example, communicating with family, rest, relaxation. It is best to avoid feelings and not to conceal offense.
It’s also time to think about yourself, love yourself. The output power of words and thoughts will help to change the future, to set new goals, and gain confidence. Stars and planets will be very constructive for the Fish, so any business will succeed, everything will turn once or twice.