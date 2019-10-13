Horoscope Vasilisa Volodya for the week of 14 to 20 October 2019
Vasilisa Volodina is one of the leading experts in the field of astrology at the moment. Her predictions help people to succeed in love, in business and in any other field, maintaining balance, inner harmony and good fortune.
No matter how bad or good for you the coming period, remember that the chances of turning this dream into reality we all have. In this we are ready to help the power of thought, because our expectations of the material and connected with the world around us and the future is much stronger than it looks.
Aries
The Rams are coming days when they can succeed at work and in the financial sphere of life. It will be the perfect time to commit to expensive purchases, to obtain credit for important needs, and buying gifts for loved ones. You should avoid the transfer of the money borrowed: it is likely that they are not going back, or it will have to quarrel with the man.
To improve its financial position, the rams committed seven useful rules for each day. But in love and in friendship to help them is only common sense and calm. Impulsive actions and words can build an insurmountable wall between lovers, family or friends. People of this Sign need to be ready to explain this or that act.
Taurus
The representatives of this Sign from 14 to 20, the number will be extremely unpredictable, restless, incredibly vivid and memorable. It is quite possible that now the Taurus in your life something extraordinary and important. This will be the beginning of a new phase that will open before them new doors and close old ones.
This means that you are ready to start new projects, business and work. It is possible to break toxic relationship and engage in more healthy and new, and without a fraction of regret. The most important thing is to be able to quickly restore energy and strength, because they now may not be enough. It was about this time saying, “whatever happens is for the best”. No need to be sorry — we need to move forward in any case.
Gemini
People born under these stars will increase empathy; what is surprising is that such a turn could be dangerous. It is now not necessary to dwell on the Affairs and feelings of others, because life can be not the most pleasant surprises to them. The twins will have to dig their own problems, which accumulated for a long time and which will appear now.
In high-stress environments the Twins should rest, preferably in seclusion. Will help change the situation: on a weekend to go to another city or, conversely, to close the home and re-read favorite books, review favorite movies. You can do that the Twins are not typical of what they did for a long time. The most important thing — to enjoy the weekend.
Cancer
The period from 14 to 20 for Cancers can become extremely restless, nervous and unpredictable. To get rid of the negativity and boost your mood will help them five useful techniques. Cancers also can do household chores, because they too calm. Need to bring order at home, in the workplace. This will allow energy flows to bring them more positive and to better feed them good fortune.
In the sphere of love Crawfish expect a large and pleasant changes that will come immediately. We need to approach it in a positive way, so as not to scare away all the fans and groupies feelings and negativity. In family cases it is important not to shift the responsibility to someone else, and learn to solve everything by yourself.
Leo
Lions there comes a time when you can deal with legal issues, negotiations, negotiate with colleagues, family and even enemies. The power of words is the most important, most advanced and significant. Actions are also important, but only eloquent the Lions will move forward strongly in business, in love and in other areas.
This week, people born under this Sign, will be able to change their destiny and make changes in your life. They will also help three effective practices. It’s time to peddle it, and to take what belongs to them without a trace. Possible disappointment on the personal front, which can knock the lions out of the rut, but you don’t need to focus on them, as they are temporary.
Virgin
Enemies and enemies can become friends for Virgins, and the most close people — to put a spoke in the wheel, but that is no reason to lose heart or break the relationship. You need to pretend that everything is fine and watch. To sound the alarm too early, the stars want to see a peaceful and peace-loving Virgins who know how to compromise and negotiate. Tactics of observation will put everything in place.
Some questions are Virgins still have to repulse the enemy. For example, this may relate to personal life. To prevent encroachments on happiness in love impossible. If the work will help to understand useful spells and a bit of confidence, then the love Affairs will need to exert a little more effort to maintain balance.
Libra
Libra the stars and planets are now in a quite harmonious state, and in a good position where the astrologer advises to get rid of all the excess in my life. It can be harmful habits or any other seven things. In the home and in the workplace at the Weights should be in order, as in the head. No need to clutter up your mind with fears and worries.
To many problems should be treated philosophically, because they are part of our lives. With them we become stronger. Scales unable to perform your past mistakes and shortcomings, to continue the continuous process of personality development. You need to plunge into Affairs and trying to become better.
Scorpio
Scorpions can this week to meet face-to-face with the very unpleasant people that will try to take her by force, cunning or other unpleasant methods for Scorpions. Representatives of this Sign will need to strengthen its power to defend against manipulators, energy vampires, toxic people. They will become very dangerous.
These can be colleagues, friends or new acquaintances. Sometimes they will pretend to be nice and fluffy, although in fact, be the more Jude. Representatives of this Sign should only rely on themselves, not to give anyone promises not to accept any help from anyone. Let’s not let these people to do some contribution in my life.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is expected a problematic period in which they will have to face some unpleasant troubles. Someone is lucky more, someone less, but all people of this Sign will somehow meet with problems. The astrologer advises them not to buy anything expensive and not be taken for too complex cases.
Risk is also in the middle of October, because the stars are not configured to support. Conspiracies from the troubles and problems will help the archers to reduce the probability of their occurrence. Some of them will be hidden, so the effects of the Archers will be able to learn only a little later.
Capricorn
Capricorns should increase your energy, because the stars and planets in this, unfortunately I can not do. They released Capricorn float freely through life, allowing them to do what they want, to develop in any direction. Support from the night of the stars will not, but to let they, too, will not, so this period can be called generally calm.
The most important thing now is not to panic if something goes wrong. If on the horizon there will be new opportunities, they are better to use. Do not be afraid of Dating, of collaboration, of making important decisions. The only thing really worth fearing is senseless risks.
Aquarius
The most important thing for Aquarius — start the new week right. This will help them advice of psychics and banal sense of responsibility. It is better not to postpone important things: Monday is to plunge into the work to get done everything you need to Friday. It is very important in the beginning of the week plan ahead.
In relations with people should not be afraid to go to reconciliation, to compromise. Friendly and considerate Aquarians are ahead of the rest. They will be able to reconcile yourself with someone and to help other people to decide someone else’s conflict. It is possible that the representatives of this Sign will meet the dilemmas in your path, but this is the essence of this week, you have to learn to make choices quickly and impartially.
Fish
Fish you should understand what they want from life. To do this it is sometimes more difficult than to achieve something worthwhile, but it is better to focus specifically on this task. In the period from 14 to 20 will decide the future fate of the Fish, though they may not understand. In this period of time can be some important events with special power.
Representatives of this Zodiac Sign need determination and equanimity. They will not help excesses, because everything should be in harmony, because in that state there are stars and planets now. The fish will be useful for their perseverance and dedication, but in some situations it is useful to be simple observers.