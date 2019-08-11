Horoscope Vasilisa Volodya for the week of August 12 to August 18, 2019
Vasilisa Volodina — astropsychology and TV presenter, known as a professional in the field of astrological predictions. Her tips this week will be useful for representatives of all Zodiac Signs.
Mid-August, according to forecasts, will be in the power of calm, but not always, the creative energy of stars. Some Signs you may experience troubles on the background of destructive behavior of the heavenly bodies. To deal with problems manage anyone who will not leave them for later and will deal with them immediately. Try to learn to understand the signs of the Universe, because they can be a lot.
Aries
The Rams began the period of the battles of love and finding a soul mate. This is a great time for dates, romance, family get-togethers, joint Affairs. Aries don’t belong to the most charismatic signs of the Zodiac, but they have a truly powerful energy, which in mid-August will be even stronger.
This is a wonderful time for moderate activity in business and at work, for important purchases. The main thing is to get rid of anything that would be hindered in his new endeavors. On the weekend the mood of the Rams can be constantly changing, but on weekdays, the desire to move forward will constantly grow.
Taurus
Taurus this week, you can safely change the situation, to do a permutation of furniture, doing General cleaning, to begin repairs. This is a very positive week, which happens a lot. But Taurus will have to take care of his mood this week: hope for a miracle is not necessary.
Moderate activity of stars and planets on the weekends can lead to some stagnation, but it will allow you how to relax. Saturday and Sunday Taurus is better to start with what they like best. In the beginning of next week they will be able to remember this pleasant feeling of satisfaction, which will not allow you to upset over nothing.
Gemini
The Twins in the beginning of the week may run out of luck because of a slightly destructive mood of stars and planets. There is a simple way to attract good fortune for each Zodiac Sign. You should use these tips to keep your Luck with you.
In the middle of the week and the Twins will have to rely largely on the advice of other people, your own intuition and personal experience. Also they should be in the thick of things, avoiding intimacy. The stars advise you to trust your loved ones, relatives and friends. This is the perfect time for collective work, mutual aid. Morale will be high, so that any obstacle can become just a minor unnoticeable problem.
Cancer
Cancers should avoid a long stay next to the Signs of the Zodiac, possessing negative energy. This is a difficult time that it is better to rely on yourself. The stars and planets on Monday and Tuesday promise lots of problems. It is not necessary to run ahead of the engine. It’s time for a while to come down to earth and think about their next steps.
To rely on one only good luck is not necessary: although many problems will solve themselves as if by magic, but it is better not to begin to hope that it always will be. This week you need to be self-sufficient and ready to act at any moment.
Leo
The coming week for the lions will be quite positive and successful. Boost mood can be by favourite Affairs, romance and love, and with three daily exercises. Mood and motivation will determine the positive planets and stars. This week from the lions actions can affect the fate of other people, so it is advisable to help everyone who asks about it.
In financial Affairs, the business and the work of the representatives of this Sign should seek the assistance of common sense. Stars increase their productivity, so better not to risk and to take their hard work. Caution will help you to stay afloat. This also applies to the love area where the Lions need the ability to maturely accept criticism and comments.
Virgin
This week the planets and stars will become very positive, so Virgins will have to share his good fortune with others, to establish a relationship with them. You need to stop being a source of negativity for other people. In this case, Virgo will be much more successful and will be able to count on the help of these people in the future.
In the financial sector following the ten rules of success to help Virgins to stay on the wave and become richer day by day. This week is perfect for shopping, romance and new acquaintances. It is better not to chase your happiness in seven days, and quietly wait for him, doing a pleasant business.
Libra
Libra is more to communicate with kindest Signs of the Zodiac. The exchange of positive energy going to be good for luck in love and business. People can be a source of enthusiasm and inspiration for the Weights. The stars advise you not to give up and not doubt myself. This week will require a sincere desire to become better. It is time to forget about the doubts and the dangers. Fears only slow down the process of self-development.
More for Libra this week you need to take care of your health and mood, how to relax on the weekends from nerve-wracking Affairs, and the annoying duties. It will be nice and measured days, which will help to cure depressive mood. It’s time to tune in to the right wave to the rest of the summer was held under the auspices of creative thoughts and emotions.
Scorpio
In the financial sector Scorpios lucky, but worth checking out if not picked up Scorpions habits that lead to poverty. If any, must urgently reconsider their worldview. In the period from 12 to 18 the number of stars suggest to act and not to sit inside their comfort zone.
Also this week will be the actual sphere of love. You can combine business with romance, meticulously and carefully planning the future. In these seven days it is better not to show close ones your character, otherwise you can run into a scandal. The important thing is to remain calm and to give freedom to your beloved, to embrace this kindness and respect.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius astrologer advises less to communicate with people of a destructive nature. To recognize a person with negative energy is not so difficult: a good assistant will be a sixth sense. Sagittarius is all of their own ambitions. They need motivation; the more these people will want the more you get.
In love Affairs, Sagittarius will have to move from words to action. In this respect, the week will be very productive and favourable. The same applies to work, business as well as cases that previously caused fear. On failure is easier to watch because they are temporary, but success remains in our memory forever.
Capricorn
Stars and planets can make Capricorn negative this week. Their thoughts will appear a lot of doubts and fears, uncertainty will scare them. Retrogradation of Uranus, which will begin on Monday, will adversely affect productivity in all spheres of life. Because of this, it is advisable not to go beyond the rules of morality, doing what conscience.
In relations with relatives, spouse, and coworkers is important to maintain diplomacy. At work, even for petty conflicts and troubles could be in trouble. All our plans happened, is to use a short conspiracies to succeed. The search of the second half you should wait a bit, giving himself completely to work and business.
Aquarius
Aquarians are one of the most jealous Signs of the Zodiac. This week their essence Wake up, because of what these people will be difficult to communicate. This will have to fight on their own, avoiding outbursts of jealousy, which can lead to loving problems and quarrels. Love luck will have a negative impact retrograde Uranus, which will make Vodoleev more hot-tempered, add fuel to the fire.
In love all can go awry, but in business and in work, Aquarius are waiting for the good moments and victories. If you in love need to give and to adapt, in work and business it is better to stick to their line without fear of retaliation. No need to wait for the sea weather, while the stars on the side of the Aquarius.
Fish
This week Fish is to enjoy things and not be afraid to take risks. It will have to get rid of negative thoughts and emotions. This Fish will help three effective method. Courage, determination, and simple positive will be the three pillars of success. No one can stop the Fish get what they deserve. It is their time.
Luck will be relevant for a love sphere. Her power to help defeat enemies and detractors, to show the second half of your feelings. But it is quite possible that the Fish this week will start a nasty rumor and there are many to talk about them behind their backs; in light of this, the second half may appear to Fish some questions. This week you should not build illusions — you need only operate on facts.