Horoscope Vasilisa Volodya from 7 to 13 October 2019
Vasilisa Volodina is one of the best and popular astrologers in Russia. Her extensive experience in psychology helps to provide the right advice for each week for all Zodiac Signs.
Week from 7 to 13 October we expect a very difficult but productive and in many respects interesting. It is likely that we will push past, so you should get rid of negative thoughts and memories, focusing on the future. In even the most adverse period, you can avoid problems and achieve well-being using the words-passwords.
Aries
The Rams expected a large increase in force this week, and of physical strength. You can safely do hard work, to go to the country to complete the important things. More time should be movement — to walk, to enjoy the pool, workout or simply run. The body will require activity that will help to get rid of aggression and accumulated negativity.
Intellectually Rams not will regress, or some particular problems, but it is better not to risk taking on new business. If you have to spend a lot of money for something important, it is better to use the plot for a successful purchase. This will help you to spend money and not be faced with deception. In love, Aries is better to show more care and attention, do not be afraid to get acquainted.
Taurus
Taurus will be useful to focus on domestic Affairs. You can do a General cleaning in the first days of the week. This will help to attract more luck to get rid of the negativity, doubts, complexes and fears. Also a clean house will help little bodies stay healthy. To make energy at home positive not so difficult — just throw out all superfluous and to prevent chaos.
The stars will contribute to the changing perception of the world Bodies. They will be able to notice more important things, more difficult to cheat. The world will be transformed beyond recognition. The main thing now — not to risk and not allow the people to govern themselves. The probability of encounters with toxic personalities who can bend Bullocks for themselves.
Gemini
Gemini is the most important sphere of life will be love. They will be able to find a mate or to succeed in the translation of the relations to a new level. Gemini can also act as the person who introduces the two lovers. To get rid of loneliness by him will help spells, rituals and talismans for love.
Stars and planets will increase the stamina of the Twins, giving them more patience. Temporarily possible troubles will be present for this Sign less of a threat than they could. This will help Gemini focus on the most important aspects of their lives, to overcome the problem without much loss.
Cancer
Cancers of the stars and planets will make this week more charismatic. This “improvement” will allow them to succeed in love, in business. These people will be able to find a soul mate, to win the trust of others and important make new acquaintances, making people a good first impression. The feeling of permissiveness and freedom.
The psychology of success suggests a lack complexes and fears and doubts and insecurities. There are a lot of thoughts, from which to refuse right now to become richer, to resolve critical problems and achieve your goals this week and in General in the future. Crayfish will be able to do it all. You just have to believe in yourself and not give yourself a reason to get upset over little things.
Leo
Lions most important field will be the field of work and finances. They need to immerse themselves in the workflow, to occupy themselves with important business. You can also spend a part of free money, paying for entertainment and travel, or updating the wardrobe. A change of scenery will definitely go to the Lions favor.
Strong charms for luck and wealth will help the Lions to succeed in work and business. Stars and planets will increase their intellectual potential, enhance intuition, help in solving creative tasks. This is an excellent time for intellectual work, for creativity and start new businesses. You can find a new occupation or hobby. In the future it will affect the mood in the lions and their financial condition.
Virgin
Stars and planets now is pretty creative, so Virgo will feel a surge of strength. The planet will make them more mobile, agile, they will raise their intuition to a new level, and contribute to finding new motivation and enthusiasm. What to luck, then the Virgins will be useful to eleven simple rituals of a happy man.
Optimism — the key to success for Dev. They can Express their natural essence, refusing to continue the important things because of fears and insecurities. Optimistic mood will not allow this to happen. People of this Sign are close to triumph and to victory, so it is in any case can not give up prematurely.
Libra
The scale starts not the best period. They will lose the support of the stars and planets that will be in great discord with each other. The world will be weighing a little less clear and simple. To attract the desired they will help the law of attraction will always work. This week think about the good to be a little more difficult, but the only way to stay on the horse.
The climax will be Thursday and Friday, as these days the heavenly bodies will be in a worst position. In the financial and business sectors have to be extremely careful and attentive. In love, the stars advise you not to give loved ones and friends empty promises.
Scorpio
The Scorpions will be easier to make important decisions and to fight for a place under the Sun, because positive planets will increase their good fortune and enhance intuition. Ahead of a favorable week for the signing of important papers, change of work, new acquaintances and agreements. No need to pull in the life energy like resentment and negativity. The more it is, the harder the Scorpions will be given to the different cases.
If intuition is still not sufficient, strengthen its five mascots. Also helpful this week to trust the advice of a wise and loved ones. They will not refuse to help the Scorpion, but may require something in return. To look at this pettiness is not worth it, because everyone now wants to be winners.
Sagittarius
If you believe Feng Shui, there are at least three reasons to clean their home. The stars and planets advise archers to get rid of clutter, so the home and workplace Monday is to put in a full order. Thus in the life of Sagittarius luck will come, they will be able to get rid of doubts and negative emotions.
Preferably throughout the week to help loved ones, colleagues and friends, but do not become unconditional altruists. About yourself too, better not forget, because new disorders may fall as snow on the head. The most important and urgent business need time to solve this week, do not delay anything for later.
Capricorn
Capricorn will have to take a defensive position in all spheres of life. In love it is better not to pour reproaches, not to provoke scandals. In the financial sector should stop spending, at least on weekdays. On the weekend you can spend some money on getting new emotions, on leisure. Luck will be with cautious Capricorn. This week is ideal for spiritual practices.
In the sphere of love lonely representatives of this Zodiac Sign, it is not desirable to wait for the sea weather. His plans for this or that person better with no one to share, because the envious are not asleep. They will operate the stereotypical arguments, try to prevent the goats to gain a new perspective on life, to put an ambitious goal. This means that important decisions are best taken alone.
Aquarius
Lonely Aquarius, it is desirable to focus on finding love. Family representatives of this Sign of the stars suggest a little more time to spend with loved ones, with relatives and with the second half. It’s the perfect time for communication and Dating in real life and on social networks. Successful flirtation.
To attract good luck and money will help three reliable way. This time period good luck Aquarius will need, because at work and in business are expected some troubles. Stars will do everything possible in order to prevent the emergence of new problems, but by mid-week, their energy will drop strongly, leading to loss of confidence.
Fish
The fish more comfortable in the privacy: it’s time to rely on themselves, forgetting about the people who are selfish and unreliable. Stars and planets will give the Fish a lot of strength and confidence that will help them overcome obstacles. The astrologer advises the representatives of this Sign to keep clean and tidy your home, your work place. This will avoid problems with health and mood.
It is possible that Fish without a purpose in life manage to find their purpose and priorities. It will also contribute to gaining a fresh perspective on life, renewal energy. The most lucky Fish that are not afraid to go forward. The time has come to show all his courage and composure.