Horoscope Vasilisa Volodya November 2019
Vasilisa Volodina is an experienced astrologer, who will help you to avoid problems and not miss a luck in November. Her advice will direct the representatives of all Zodiac Signs on the right path.
In order to successfully confront the problems, it is important to trust your sixth sense. If your intuition is poor, use simple exercises each day that strengthen it. To trust the inner voice in any situation, but especially in love Affairs and unconventional, and unusual circumstances.
Aries
The rams in November, it is advisable to leave behind all your fears and insecurity, to direct the attention to the future. In November, no doubt, because it’s time for bright things, steady progress. At this time it is not only important what you do but how you do it, what mood. Effective meditation on the creation of a successful future will help representatives of this Sign to tune in.
November is ideal to make an expensive purchase, to do something unusual and unconventional. Need to take my cunning and wits, but not to make unnecessary enemies. It is desirable to avoid disputes and conflicts.
Taurus
The Taurus in November will have the opportunity to correct the mistakes of the past or to chart a new path. Astrologers do not include Bulls in the list of the Characters with the strongest character, but in November the representatives of this constellation will be able to make an effort to overcome the problems and to set themselves new goals. Stars and planets will help Taurus get rid of bad habits, to find the strength to move forward.
This will be a memorable time that can be very memorable events in any sphere of life. Bulls expect Dating, flirting, Dating, success at work, in the creative sector. These people will have something to discuss with family, friends. This time of warmth and trust, fortitude and desire to change the situation.
Gemini
In the first half of November, the stars and planets are not the most favorable for the Twins. Their mood will not contribute to the rapid solution of problems and troubles, so it is advisable to strengthen the energy of your own. In this people of this Sign will help several effective ways.
Strong energy will save the Twins from a bad mood, health problems, improves sleep and productivity at work, in business. It will also attract more luck, which everyone needs. In the second half of November, Gemini will feel back problems. The last week can be devoted to start new businesses and change of scenery.
Cancer
Cancers in November are pretty lucky. This is a very favorable time in which stars and planets will make Cancers more responsible, bright and creative. They only should think over how to attract into your life positive thoughts, because others may be able to provoke them to negative emotions. There are scandals and misunderstandings.
Cancers in November will be energetic and purposeful. Stars will improve their memory and provoke the emergence of new desires and aspirations. These people will be able to establish a relationship, to find a new source of inspiration. The main thing now — not to give up and keep moving forward. In difficult situations it is better not to hurry and to first time observers.
Leo
Lviv in November can irritate colleagues, acquaintances and even random people. Find some sort of compromise will be difficult, so it’s best just not to get into a conflict situation. The stars and planets advise you to concentrate on the business, work, study. You can devote more time to your loved one, engage in joint Affairs, to go somewhere on the weekends.
Useful will purchase that will lift Lions spirits. It is also advisable to follow creative thinking. It will help the Lions to stay afloat and make it bright and memorable. Catalyst problems can become idleness. To deal with procrastination is from the first of November, otherwise drive it will be harder and harder.
Virgin
Virgins in November may experience family troubles, quarrels. To cope with such problems will help the best talismans for the home. Clean energy dwelling on the negative will help General cleaning, getting rid of junk and buying new accessories. In November you need to transform your home to enter in winter updated.
The last month of autumn for Virgins very important because it is a kind of transitional period in their lives. At this time there can be different events, which usually people don’t wait. You need to be ready for anything. Excessive arrogance will make it worse. Also, the negative will be the nostalgia. Now it is important not to rehash the past and worry about the future well-being.
Libra
Libra will become more decisive, because the stars will give them the confidence and strength of spirit. This means that November is devoted to the most important cases and tasks. All secondary best left for later. At the beginning of the month, you can do what bothers the most. The favorable period will last up to 25-26 numbers. After that the planets and stars will cease to be so positive. Until then you need to cleanse your aura from negativity.
Unplanned changes in the sphere of love. It is possible that only the initiated relationships will end and others will begin immediately. Libra can learn about its second half some unpleasant truth, important hidden information. One should be careful, because this information may be the invention of detractors.
Scorpio
In November Scorpios need to trust your inner voice. Stars and planets will strengthen the intuition of those people that have a positive impact on all spheres of life, because important decisions will become much easier. It will be a time of emotional thaw, because Scorpios can get rid of fears, resentments and establish relations with loved ones.
This month will be a lot of good moments to overshadow which small confrontation. Experts of the website dailyhoro.ru I advise you to avoid quarrels and conflicts with others. This would be easier than usual, because the Scorpions will be charismatic and charming. One smile enough to negate any misunderstanding.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius in November expected a lot of positive aspects. Not to scare luck, they should be a little less risk and be consistent in solving problems, avoid multitasking. The stars will make them strong, confident and ready for any difficulties. It’s the perfect time to start new businesses, new relationships and a change of scenery.
The financial sector will be very important. The end of autumn is favorable for purchases. This can be a fun, new technique, updating the wardrobe. Strong conspiracies on money will help not only to spend them wisely, they can earn more than usual.
Capricorn
In November, destiny will give the Capricorn a lot of luck. Stars will increase the watchfulness of the representatives of this Sign, so they will be able to see in the world a lot of good for themselves and their families. Capricorns will be able to find work or additional income, to gain inspiration. They will also become more tough physically and mentally, so they will be easier to work, to do household chores. Following these simple rules, these people will be able to create a positive atmosphere that will positively influence their health.
Stars will increase the charisma of the representatives of this Zodiac Sign. Capricorns can make a good impression on the opposite sex, make new friends, make useful contacts in the business. This will be one of the bright and productive months.
Aquarius
Representatives of this air Sign of the Zodiac, there comes a time of love, romance and lots of fun. Love talismans will help to maintain relationships, to strengthen them or to find a soul mate. It is also useful to stay in a good mood and share it with others. They will appreciate it.
The stars and planets in November will make Aquarius more productive intellectually. These people can study something new, improve their skills. It will be useful to change the situation, take a little vacation. If not, then do not worry. In any case, the Aquarius will be one of the luckiest people in November.
Fish
The Fish are expected to mood swings due to the small energy surges. Three unusual ways to help people of this Sign to improve your energy and strengthen it. This will make them more positive, persistent and confident. Intuition will be the main weapon in the fight for a place under the sun. She will tell the right decision in a difficult situation.
In love it is better to act according to the inspiration and romance of love will have a special power. You must be careful, because happiness is hiding in the details. In the business sector significant changes are not expected, so better do the usual duties and not risk.