Horrible death of a pregnant woman: dog bitten in the forest 27-year-old Frenchwoman
In the woods in the North of France, which recently called for greater efforts to help Ukraine, there was a terrible tragedy: a hunting dog killed 29-year-old pregnant woman. Her body was discovered near the town of Villers-Cauterets, writes the BBC.
“In Eliza Pilarski discovered multiple bites of the limbs and the head,” — said the Prosecutor frédéric Trin. The autopsy showed that she died from massive blood loss.
In connection with the death of the woman opened a case of manslaughter.
The police took saliva samples 93 hunting dogs in the County and conducts comparative analysis with the DNA samples left on the body Pilarski. After a review, the police hopes to identify the owners of animals responsible for the deaths of women. Eliza Pilarski she owned five dogs, their DNA is also examined.
Horrible death of a pregnant woman excited the public. Hundreds of people continue to leave on her page in “Facebook” entries with an expression of regret and indignation the incident.
According to the Protocol of the investigation, on Sunday Eliza Pilarski while walking in the forest of Retz with their dogs called to the young man and announced that it is preparing to attack a pack of other dogs.
He ran into the woods, but found her already dead. According to him, he went on a desperate barking of one of the dogs Eliza.
“I looked for her and saw her jeep. I walked toward the ravine, but saw a pack of about 30 dogs and retreated”, — said Christophe French channel BFMTV. According to him, Elise was all bitten, her clothes torn, bare belly — a woman was seven months pregnant.
The man called a neighbor to help, who in turn called the police.
On Tuesday, the newspaper Le Courrier Picard reported that that day in the woods were deer hunting, and dogs are likely to have fought off the hunters.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in October a similar thing happened in Ukraine in Poltava city stray dogs nearly killed a woman.
