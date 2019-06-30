Horrible spectacle: in Minnesota, floods washed away dozens of cows. VIDEO
Minnesota severe flooding that caused heavy rains, tore down a herd of over 50 cows, says Fox News.
Bob Eustis, the owner of the farm by the river Zumbro said that early in the morning over the banks of the river, carried off his cattle.
In turn, the Director of Olmsted County’s emergency management captain Mike Bromberg said that some specimens of cattle were found on the banks of the river 2-3 miles from where they were grazing.
The farmer said that he still hasn’t found 27 cows.
Animals were grazed near County road 103. This area was completely flooded. The authorities appealed to residents to avoid the area.
On Friday, the Center for weather forecasting the National weather service has issued a warning about that in the southeastern part of Minnesota during the weekend will continue the severe flooding.
- We will remind, in Russia’s Irkutsk oblast suffered from flood. Because of the disaster 5 people were killed. It was flooded almost 4.2 thousand houses in which lives more than 10 thousand people.