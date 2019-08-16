Horrible tragedy in Russia: the father, a drug addict threw a six-month daughter out of the window
A terrible thing happened in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in the residential district “Cheryomushki” a man named Igor was thrown from the fourth floor window of his six-month daughter in the World. From the received traumas the girl has died, writes portal “Krasnoyarsk online”.
It is reported that the house in which the tragedy occurred, is a social hostel. Igor and his wife Svetlana got here a house after their own home burned. Neighbors say that both husband and wife, who for nearly forty years, fought all the time and also used drugs, and because of this they regularly raided by the police.
Their eldest son, a year and a half Yaroslav, according to witnesses, without supervision gain in the corridors of the hostel, mom didn’t pay attention to him and even does not lead to walking, though she did not work.
According to statements of other inhabitants of the house, Igor against the children behaved inappropriately and had once tried to throw out the window Yaroslav — it happened when the World wasn’t born yet. Well, when he killed the newborn, Svetlana responded without emotion: “He still threw the child.” Now a monster is detained, investigation is underway.
.
