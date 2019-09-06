Horrifying statistics: how many people died in mass shootings in the USA in 2019
Not having to move away after two mass shootings in the beginning of August, when two States in less than a day killed 31 people, the US was faced with another incident in West Texas that claimed the lives of 7 people.
For the first 8 months of the year 2019 as a result of mass shootings killed at least 69 people. It is believed mass shooting in a public place, which killed at least three people.
Mass executions of 2019:
January 23: Sebring, Florida — 5 killed
In January, a gunman shot and killed five people at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida. The suspect, 21-year-old Seven the Xaver, barricaded inside the Bank and some hours kept in suspense the whole neighborhood. In the end, he surrendered to police.
Carl Haglund, the chief of police of Sebring, called the suspect “a perpetrator of a senseless crime.”
Jan 24: state College, PA — 3 killed, 1 wounded
The shooter killed three people and wounded one near the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. After that, the offender shot himself. It was the 21-year-old Jordan Vitmer.
February 15: Aurora, Illinois — 5 killed, 6 wounded
Five people were killed in February 2019 in the shooting at the warehouse in Aurora, Illinois.
The shooter was 45-year-old Gary Martin, who was fired from his job at the warehouse shortly before the shooting. All five victims worked in the warehouse. During a shootout with a criminal, injuring 6 police officers.
May 31: Virginia beach, VA — 12 killed, 4 wounded
Twelve people were killed and another four were injured after the in late may, a man opened fire at the municipal center city of Virginia beach. The suspect, Dewain Craddock, for 15 years working servant of the city and was familiar with many of the victims.
After a long shootout, police shot and killed the suspect. Mayor Bobby Dyer called it “the most devastating day in the history of Virginia beach”.
June 23: Abbeville, South Carolina — 3 killed, 1 wounded
Three people were killed and another wounded in a shooting in an apartment in Abbeville,. The shooter was 19-year-old Elijah’s head, he was accused of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.
August 3: El Paso, Texas — 22 killed, 25 wounded
3 Aug gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso. 25 people were injured in the incident. The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was taken into custody, police are investigating the incident as act of domestic terrorism.
The police are also studying a Manifesto that may have been made by the suspect and was able to point out that shooting at Walmart was a crime of hate.
4 August: Dayton, Ohio — 9 dead, 14 wounded
Less than 24 hours after the shooting in El Paso early Sunday morning, August 4, a gunman opened fire in a busy district of the city of Dayton.
24-year-old Connor Betts were armed with assault rifles AR-15, equipped with a 100 rounds. Shooter killed nine people, including his sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, and wounded at least 14 people before he was shot by police.
August 31: Odessa, Texas — 7 dead, 21 wounded
During the latest mass shooting in the US, 7 people were killed, 21 were injured. The shooting began after two employees of the highway patrol stopped the car on a highway near Midland. The driver of the car opened fire on the police, and then drove on, shooting at people and cars. Killing seven people, injured 22 people, including three police officers.
36-year-old shooter Seth Aaron ATOR because of mental problems was not entitled to purchase weapons, but have used a loophole in the law, buying a semi-automatic rifle AR-15 from a private individual. In accordance with the laws of the state of Texas, background checks on private sales is not required.