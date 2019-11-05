Hospitalization emaciated 100 pounds Semchev: there are new details
Russian actor Alexander Semchev about hospitalization which was reported previously, were discharged from the hospital.
As reported by Telegram-channel 112, the condition of the actor as stable.
We will remind, earlier the media reported that Semchev heart attack, he was taken to the hospital.
But the actor himself on the phone to journalists said that all of the information about disease is a lie.
“I don’t know where that rumor. Yesterday I spent the day at home, no one called. I’m good, I’m healthy. Do not need help, but thanks for everything about me so concerned. All day I received calls” — he was indignant.
It should be noted that the actor himself is not different honesty: he recently said that he invented the novel with the girl son and told him about it on the show for money.
By the way, the Semchev over the last year has lost 100 pounds. According to him, could do it with proper nutrition.
