Host of the show “heads and Tails” caught in a bad situation on the Hungarian border
He was detained because of driving license. The incident angered Anton, who rode with international rights in over 20 countries, told in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
“I was in Hungary brought the case. For the fact that at the boundary I, together with my international passport presented international law with whom I passed at least 20 countries. In Hungary, these rights are considered to be fictitious. Despite the fact that Ukrainian law I also had” — said Pushkin.
In the end, his journey was delayed by almost 10 hours.
“This is a stupid movie. Circus on the glass tubes. Fingerprints, a photo in full face and profile, just like in Hollywood movies. I was given a passport, 7 hours I spent on the border, 3 hours in the police I spent. The investigator, interrogation through an interpreter… normal People there, but the laws — no comment”, — was indignant Ptushkin.