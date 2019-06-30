Hosted the first competitive bidding for new electricity market
The new Tinka segment of the wholesale electricity market “for days forward” (RSV) — on Sunday held its first auction, they were sold e/e needed to cover the difference between contracted through bilateral contracts volume and the forecast volume consumption for the next trading day after day, reports Energoinform.
As reported on the website of state enterprise “market Operator”, responsible for the day-ahead market and vnutrikletochnogo market (HRV), in a shopping district “United energy system of Ukraine” sold 150,895 million kWh at an average price of 1594,188 UAH / MWh (excluding VAT). In a shopping area of “Burshtyn island” was sold 9,435 million kWh of electricity in average in 1776 UAH / MWh (excluding VAT).
In the period during the period maximum daily load (from 08:00 to 23:00) boundary hourly rates ranged from 1899,99 to 2020 UAH / MWh (excluding VAT) during the period of minimal load (from 00:00 to 08:00 and 23:00 to 24:00) – from 894 to 949 UAH UAH / MWh (excluding VAT).
Thus, on June 30 the following day it sold 160 million kWh electricity, about half the average daily total consumption of electricity in Ukraine in spring and summer.
According to forecasts of “market Operator”, in the stock segment of the new wholesale market of electric energy — RSV and HRV in the second half of 2019 will be sold to 20% of consumption in Ukraine (about 14.6 billion kWh).
As reported, the “market Operator” on the eve of July 1, published maximum prices (price caps) launched on July 1, the segments of a new model of the wholesale market of electric energy market “day ahead” and vnutricletocnam the market. In the period of minimal load (from 00:00 to 08:00 and 23:00 to 24:00) the maximum price was 959,12 UAH / MWh (excluding VAT) during peak load (from 08:00 to 23:00) — 2048,23 UAH per MW (excluding VAT).
The national Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities (NKREKU), on the eve of the market launch has made changes to the rules for the sale of electricity on RSV and HRV, changing the formula for calculating maximum prices for these segments, the so-called “price caps”.
Rules assume a nine-month transition period (whereas previously it was assumed the period of six months) since the introduction of RSV and HRV, during which the energy producers in their bids for the sale of the e/e indicates the price not above the maximum value of the averages of the last three months before the introduction of the new segment.
July 2019 in Ukraine scheduled the launch of the new model of the wholesale market of electric energy pursuant to the law “On the electricity”, which was adopted in April 2017. It is expected the transition from working on the model of “single buyer” to a competitive mechanism, involving a bilateral Treaty between producers and large consumers, suppliers, the introduction of the balancing market (where they will pay the difference between the forecast and actual consumption volume and value), market “day ahead” and vnutrikletochnogo market (it purchased electricity for the next few hours). Will be a market for ancillary services.
Hourly day-ahead market results in a shopping district “United energy system of Ukraine”
|Watch
|Price, $ /MWh
|Sales, MWh
|Purchase volume, MWh
|01:00
|949.90
|5513.400
|5513.400
|02:00
|922.00
|5555.300
|5555.300
|03:00
|915.00
|5489.900
|5489.900
|04:00
|894.99
|5553.200
|5553.200
|05:00
|894.99
|5561.500
|5561.500
|06:00
|894.99
|5505.800
|5505.800
|07:00
|936.96
|5413.200
|5413.200
|08:00
|949.92
|5707.100
|5707.100
|09:00
|1899.99
|6251.700
|6251.700
|10:00
|1900.00
|6911.600
|6911.600
|11:00
|1900.00
|7098.300
|7098.300
|12:00
|1900.00
|7120.200
|7120.200
|13:00
|1900.00
|7214.900
|7214.900
|14:00
|1900.00
|7347.500
|7347.500
|15:00
|1900.00
|7072.100
|7072.100
|16:00
|1900.00
|6840.100
|6840.100
|17:00
|1954.92
|6729.100
|6729.100
|18:00
|1954.94
|6601.100
|6601.100
|19:00
|1954.94
|6467.400
|6467.400
|20:00
|1954.94
|6270.800
|6270.800
|21:00
|1954.96
|6202.600
|6202.600
|22:00
|1979.97
|6380.800
|6380.800
|23:00
|2020.00
|6049.200
|6049.200
|24:00
|949.96
|6038.300
|6038.300
Hourly day-ahead market results in a shopping area of “Burshtyn island”
|Watch
|Price, $ /MWh
|Sales, MWh
|Purchase volume, MWh
|01:00
|939.00
|313.300
|313.300
|02:00
|939.00
|240.900
|240.900
|03:00
|939.00
|259.100
|259.100
|04:00
|939.00
|152.600
|152.600
|05:00
|939.00
|152.800
|152.800
|06:00
|939.00
|148.300
|148.300
|07:00
|939.00
|162.600
|162.600
|08:00
|939.00
|399.200
|399.200
|09:00
|2040.00
|465.000
|465.000
|10:00
|2040.00
|493.800
|493.800
|11:00
|2040.00
|463.400
|463.400
|12:00
|2040.00
|506.900
|506.900
|13:00
|2040.00
|490.900
|490.900
|14:00
|2040.00
|488.000
|488.000
|15:00
|2040.00
|494.400
|494.400
|16:00
|2040.00
|484.600
|484.600
|17:00
|2040.00
|474.000
|474.000
|18:00
|2040.00
|454.300
|454.300
|19:00
|2039.99
|454.100
|454.100
|20:00
|2039.99
|458.300
|458.300
|21:00
|2039.99
|456.600
|456.600
|22:00
|2040.00
|489.100
|489.100
|23:00
|2040.00
|500.200
|500.200
|24:00
|939.00
|433.500
|433.500