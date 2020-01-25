Hosted the first ever NBA match in Paris (video)
A fragment of a historical match
In NBA history was the first match in Paris, he was at “Accorhotels Arena.”
In the role of pioneers made the team the “Charlotte hornets” and “Milwaukee Bucks”.
The match ended with the victory of the nominal guests from Milwaukee – 116:103.
Note that at the last break the team went with the score tied – 78:78. But the final quarter was stronger and held a basketball “Buck” – 38:25.
Add that to the witnesses of this confrontation were the players, “Paris Saint Germain” Thiago Silva, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Kilian Mbappe and Marco Verratti.
Magnificent five
Kilian Mbappe met with his fellow defender Charlotte Nicolas Batum
And before the start of the match the players Milwaukee and Charlotte visited the home arena PSG “Parc des princes”.