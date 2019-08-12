Hot babe in Burgundy: Leonila GUZ showed sexy figure (photos)

Горячая красотка в бордовом: Леонила Гузь показала сексуальную фигуру (фото)

The winner of the title “Miss Ukraine-2018” Leonila GUZ, who received the crown after the disqualification Veronica Dedusenko, never ceases to delight fans of the seductive photos. 20-year-old model posted on his Instagram page in the next picture, which is posing in sexy lingerie, flattering her shape and flat stomach.

“Burgundy is my color?“, — playfully asked Leonila subscribers.

Горячая красотка в бордовом: Леонила Гузь показала сексуальную фигуру (фото)Горячая красотка в бордовом: Леонила Гузь показала сексуальную фигуру (фото)

She admits that he always wanted to go to the podium as a model in fashion shows of Victoria’s Secret. But believes that an obstacle is its height, which is 173 cm

Горячая красотка в бордовом: Леонила Гузь показала сексуальную фигуру (фото)

We will remind, Leonila GUZ represented Ukraine at the international beauty contest “Miss world” in China.

and does not like to adhere to the diet. The Constitution of the body allows you to eat everything and not get better. Her rather active lifestyle and regular exercise.

