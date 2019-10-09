Hot half-naked dancing girls at the factory: Meladze presented a new clip “VIA gra” (video)
Yesterday, October 9, Konstantin Meladze presented the new video of the band “VIA Gra”. Appearing on the official YouTube channel Meladze Music, the movie has collected almost 700 thousand views.
In the video for the song “Lubl”, the words and music of which was written by the composer himself, the current team is dancing in the car factory against the background of the transformers, wires and pipes. The video was directed by music video Director Ossetian Zaur Zaseev.
Throughout the clip the girls are in an abandoned factory, where in revealing costumes sing, dance and demonstrate their form. The movie was very emotional and sexy as all the previous work of the group.
Fans praised the new song and the clip and noted that it is somewhat reminiscent of the old work of “VIA gra” for the song “Biology”, released in 2003.
We will remind, last year the group presented a new composition, which was 19 to account for the history of the team. The new “VIA gra” came Erica Herceg, Olga and Ulyana Muganskaya Senecca, which came into place Anastasia Kozhevnikova.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in early October, the soloist of group “VIA Gra” Eric Herceg has faced a wave of rumors about his allegedly began the affair with producer Konstantin Meladze, husband of the former participants of the team of Vera Brezhneva. So, a number of secular media said that the singer and producer supposedly share not only a working relationship, in support, cited the news from the Instagram of the blonde from the “Golden composition”: Brezhnev-de has removed all joint photo with her husband.
