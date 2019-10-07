Hot housewife: the author of Barbir’s sexy lingerie blew up the flooring (photos, video)
Sunday’s broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with stars” on channel “1+1” surprised the viewers. Couples swapped partners, and went in unexpected images. One of the highlights was the presentation of the presenter’s office, Barbir, which first went on the floor with a new partner — Eugene Cat. The pair performed a passionate cha-cha-cha.
Luda appeared on the floor in a sexy lace bodysuit over which carelessly threw the shirt. Jack covered his athletic torso only an apron. A huge table, the pair showed their version of hot cooking together. In the end they turned out delicious cupcake.
The prude Barbir his sexy dance was given a storm of applause and received high marks from the judges.
“The temperature is rising. Really very appetizing room. Jack, you how to cook Michelin-starred cuisine of our culinary and dance show. I think that if cooking were always so playful, all women dream to become Housewives” — said Kateryna Kuhar.
We will remind, after the past of all pairs remaining in the project. ” he admitted that he prevented him to stay on the show.
