“Hot mommy”: Kylie Jenner showed curvy in Italy
The reality star and model Kylie Jenner continues to share with fans photos of the celebration of its 22nd anniversary, which took place on Board a luxury yacht Tranquility, the weekly rent which is more than a million euros. About it writes TCH.
The images show that for the birthday celebration, the birthday girl chose a cocktail dress in pink feathers, which added a large glittering necklace made of natural stones. The whole boat was decorated with fresh flowers and lots of balloons, which are particularly pleasing year-old daughter Kylie Stormy.
All the guests, among whom was my beloved Jenner Travis Scott, her mom Kris Jenner boyfriend Corey Gambela, Scott Disick girlfriend Sofia Richie and close friends, started the morning with fresh fruit, pastries and champagne.
Ended the party way past midnight (by that time Kylie has changed a pink dress with feathers on the white) dancing on the top deck of the yacht.
Alluring outfits Kylie allowed her fans to appreciate the delicious figure of Jenner. In the comments fans were left in awe of its forms, burying the younger sister of the Kardashian flattering compliments.
“Very hot”, “How can you be so sexy”, “Hot mom“—do not skimp on compliments followers.
The publication notes that after the noisy celebration of its 22nd anniversary Kylie along with the family continues to travel around Italy on a yacht. Day they take sun baths and swim in the warm sea — just one of those days, Kylie was in the lenses of the reporters in the bright swimsuit with floral print. The star was enjoying a cocktail and someone was texting in your smartphone.
The Jenner boat moored off the coast of Positano. With family and friends Kylie went for a walk through the Spa town, famous all over the world. Together they met with the local sights, admire the views of the city, made a few memorable pictures, and then had dinner in the restaurant.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the father is transgender Kylie and Kendall Jenner messed up their daughters, congratulating the birthday of the younger of them.
