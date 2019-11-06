Hot mommy: Lilia Podkopayeva was surprised by the daring neckline (photo)
Famous Ukrainian athlete, Olympic champion in gymnastics Liliya Podkopayeva, buyout recently, the United States gave birth to a second daughter, surprised fans bold the. Always discreet Lily published in a daring Instagram photo on which poses in a white unbuttoned shirt and black bra that emphasized the chest young moms.
“We are different”, is briefly signed the Lily.
A sexy photo very much its subscribers. They leave comments with compliments. Among subscribers Podkopayeva — Kuma Ani Lorak and actress Olga Sumska.
We will remind that on September 19 the 41-year-old athlete gave birth to a girl and showed baby pictures. Name my daughter Lily and her husband Igor Dubinsky was not disclosed. They also raise children athletes from his first marriage — son of Vadim and a daughter Carolina.
. Also, the singer Nastya Kamensky showed slender legs in Mexico.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter