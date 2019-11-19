Hot: post that in Instagram the most beautiful student of Ukraine (photo, video)

Горячая штучка: что постит в Instagram самая красивая студентка Украины (фото, видео)

The Governor Darina Samonikov, which has become the most beautiful student of Ukraine, thanked in social networks all your friends and subscribers for support.

And “FACTS” offered to see what post to Instagram Darina.

View this post in Instagram

Publication Samsonnikova from Darina (@dashasams) Aug 3, 2019 at 6:01 PDT

As you know, Samonikov – student of the Odessa national Maritime University.

She loves the sea and what the sea with no pictures in a bathing suit? Them in Instagram Darina enough subscribers call a girl “hot”.

She also publishes photos with friends and family. She is very attached to the family.

View this post in Instagram

Publication Samsonnikova from Darina (@dashasams) 30 Jun 2018 11:38 PDT

In addition, Samonikov moonlights as a model, so on her page a lot of professional pictures.

Recall that the second and third place “student Ms. of Ukraine-2019” divided the girls from Vinnitsa and Zhitomir.

The first Vice-miss Victoria Zvonarka from Vinnitsa.

View this post in Instagram

Publication from Viktoriia Zvonetska (@vicky_statham) Aug 13, 2018 at 3:12 PDT

The second Vice-miss Adeline Mishchenko from Zhitomir.

View this post in Instagram

Publication from (@adelina_miko) 23 Feb 2019 4:35 PST

Also recall that miss Ukraine universe 2019, said the “FACTS” about the problem with the visa.

