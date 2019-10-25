Hot premiere from Nastya Kamensky: the singer has released a shocking clip (video)
The stars of show business today delight fans premieres. Tina Karol presented a lyrical song “Come to life”. Outrageous new work was presented and Nastya Kamensky, who is now resting with her husband captain on the ocean.
Exclusive premiere of the music video and the song Elefante was held at the world’s most popular morning transfer Despierta America on the Spanish channel Univision.
Elefante is a mix of Ukrainian motifs with catchy Latin rhythms. Director of vivid video was Leonid Kolosovskiy. In the video Nastya appears in vivid sexual images.
“The video takes us into the world of exotic, bright and extraordinary characters. Because the world needs to be just that — a motley and colorful, filled with interesting, unique and unusual personalities. They make life exciting. We must remember that our standard in our self-expression,” says Kolosovsky about the clip.
“With my music I want to inspire everyone to be open to the world and seek to know all its facets and cultures. In this video we tried to convey basic human values and love for individuality. Each of us is unique, and I encourage everyone to love yourself just as you are! In the end, our individuality is a force that can change the world for the better”, — said NK.
