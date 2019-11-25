Hot: sexy Lesya Nikityuk in a swimsuit stirred the network (photos)
The famous host Lesya Nikityuk, who recently had a beer in Prague, excited network a seductive photo. The star published in Instagram a new photo, which poses in a sexy swimsuit, showing off her gorgeous figure on the background bus.
Showy frame, she decided to attract the attention of fans to his new project “Limeslade” and urged to watch the draft on Ukraine at the New channel.
Subscribers liked the first issues of the program. They thank Lesya and I admire her forms, sparing of compliments.“Hot”, “Beauty”, “Beautiful figure”, “Chic”, “Oh, and Les, bomb” — written under the photo.
revealed the secrets of his new show, shared a behind-the-scenes details and even told me about the boyfriend.
