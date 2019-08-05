Hot workout: Loboda bikini showing hot dances on a yacht (video)
Popular singer Svetlana Loboda, struck a slender figure in a bright bikini and long legs, again has pleased fans of candid shots. The star shared on his page in Instagram hot video of her with the girls of his ballet showed how they’re warming up before the concert. Babes in tiny bikini hot staged rehearsal with a sexy dance showing in all its glory your pieces.
“Warm up before the evening concert. How do you warm up?”, — signed movie singer.
View this post in Instagram
“Wow, what a body,” “Light, you are the most beautiful”, “Beauty”, — answered video subscribers.
As Svetlana showed new photos in swimsuit on the pictures she poses with her eldest daughter eve. Summer, the singer combines business with pleasure — she gives concerts in Turkey and rest in the pauses between the performances.
The singer, along with her husband Vladimir Dantes rest in Italy, traveling on a yacht. Dorofeyev said on vacation eighth wedding anniversary and showed a new tempting photo in a bathing suit.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter