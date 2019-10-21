Hotel, bed & pasta in the room: Tina Kuniaki posing in a new photo shoot
Six months after giving birth to daughter Amazoni 22-year-old Tina Kunakov took part in a new photo shoot black-and-white footage of which she shared in his Instagram. These pictures show the model appears in lingerie and black pantyhose.
In the story of the photo shoot Tina Kuniaki resting on the big bed in the hotel room, orders a wine and food in the room, and then eating delicious pasta right in the frame. For of which brand was set up the photo shoot, the wife of Vincent Cassel said.
Room service,
— laconic signed a new recording with his participation Kunaki.
Photoshoot Tina Friends in a hotel room has caused users of the network a genuine delight. In their comments they noted that young mother looks at photos very sexy, and admired her appetizing forms:
The bomb!
Oh my God, Tina! Incredible
I’m sorry, but it’s just too damn sexy.
It is noteworthy that this is the first fashion shooting Tina Kuniaki after the birth of her daughter. By the way, shortly before the arrival of baby light model starred in a black and white photo shoot in which he appeared completely Nude. These pictures were taken for the French magazine Photo.