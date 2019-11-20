House in new Jersey will give the new owner free of charge: but there is one condition
The city of Montclair (NJ) is famous for its charming city centre and prestigious schools. But a stunning three storey Victorian house close to the main street, can not find its owner, even if giving away for free. This writes the New York Post.
The house has an area of 3330 square feet (309 square meters) is located next to the Church of the Redeemer Montclair Church and is currently used as office space and for children’s services. Religious organization wants to build a new building and plans to demolish the house. It was built in 1910 with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
But, given the history and architectural details, Committee for the preservation of the historical heritage of the city was asked to make a house available for someone for free.
What’s the catch? The new owner will have to pay for moving house.
“We need to keep it and move,’ said Kathleen Bennett, Chairman of the Committee for the preservation of history. — Then the house will be saved and will see many generations.”
The problem is the cost. Despite the fact that there are no accurate data about how much it will cost is a moving, real estate company suggest that the price may vary from 150 000 to 200 000 dollars. In addition, the owner will also have to temporarily move the lines to physically move the house.
“It is also a big hurdle as the cost,” said senior pastor Daniel In.
Despite the large amount, this can be a bargain, given that the average house price in the area is $699 000. John said that some people asked about the house, and one person even examined him, but no one expressed serious interest.
The Church plans to demolish the building in January of 2020, so all those wishing to have more time to think about buying that house. But you need to do it in advance as the logistics of the project will probably take some time.
This is not the first case when the house in Montclare is on the market at low cost. In 2017, another historic building was sold for $ 10, if the buyer was willing to move it. Low price doesn’t work, and the house eventually was torn down.