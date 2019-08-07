House plants, which beneficial effect on the nervous system
House plants are not only pleasing to the eye, they can improve. Experts told about the plants, which beneficial effect on the nervous system, relaxes, improves sleep.
In particular, such a house plant doctor can be a Kalanchoe. His presence in the room cleans the air and enriches it with oxygen. Thus Kalanchoe helps to relax and makes sleep better.
Also helps to make sleeping more potted geraniums. The owners of geranium reduced the episodes of headaches, become stronger nerves and normalizes the pressure.
To calm anxiety and nervous tension, experts advise to find a place in the room for lavender. In turn, the effect of the Spa you can feel if you start to care for this plant as Myrtle. Its aroma acts in a calming way, helps with fatigue and high anxiety.
Very useful home grown rose. The aroma of her essential oils have a sedative effect, improves sleep and blood circulation of the brain. Plant peperomiya improves protection against depression. Rosemary is recommended for pregnant women – because of this plant and its aroma faster are anxiety and fear, decreases morning sickness, sleep becomes more strong and calm.
Do not neglect simple aloe Vera – this plant cleans the air and enriches it with oxygen at night, which improves sleep quality.