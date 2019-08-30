Household chores help you lose weight
Never give up washing dishes or dust control on a daily basis. Norwegian researchers have shown that just one hour performing household chores reduces by half the risk of premature death.
Many of us with a slight resentment against the need to perform household chores. It seems to us that the dishes, floors or Windows is a nightmare, but the reality is it can save our lives or at least prolong it much. To such conclusion scientists from Norway, who watched over the health of 36,000 people. In General, it was found that just 5 minutes of moderate physical activity a day reduce by half the risk of death. For example, the use of a vacuum cleaner or lawn mower can be classified as moderate activity.
But there is light and activity, which include, for example, washing the dishes or wiping the dust. In order to reduce the half risk of premature death, the person will need to spend on this kind of mild activity not more hours in the day. The more time we spent on such training, the lower the risk of premature death for all causes. Recall that the majority of inhabitants of our planet are leaving life as a result of cardiovascular diseases, infections, tumors and the consequences of bad habits.
To all the volunteers who participated in this study were already 40 years old. They all wore special bracelets that evaluated the level of daily activity. The observation lasted for more than 6 years, and during that time from approximately 6% of the participants of the experiment.