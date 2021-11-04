Houses are buried in ash and lava: the volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands has been going on for 6 weeks
The volcano of the Canary Islands continues to erupt, ash is bothering local residents, according to EuroNews.
Eruptions on the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge began on September 19, 2021 at 15:12 local time.
During the next 16 hours, there were 8 lava outbursts.
Lava flows began to move towards coast at a speed of 700 meters per hour, later the speed dropped to 200.
The height of the lava flow reached 15 meters.
On the night of September 29, lava reached the ocean and formed a ledge.
On September 30, frozen lava formed a peninsula in the ocean with an area of more than 20 hectares.
Six weeks after the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma, a huge ash and lava continued to cover buildings and farmland.
La Palma is a volcanic island on which the 25 km long volcanic ridge Cumbre Vieja is located, which erupted more than once in the past (in 1470, 1585, 1646, 1677, 1712, 1949 and 1971).
The last eruption, what happened in 1971 claimed the life of a photographer who got too close to the lava and suffocated from the vapors.
The Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) and the ground army were working in the restricted area, removing ash from the roofs of buildings.
Some of the lava flows reached a height of 40 meters, according to rescue personnel, as strong magma spills in the previous days did not advance much.
Molten rock flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano itself caused an evacuation of about 7,500 people and destroyed more than 2,500 buildings, mostly residential buildings.
Rivers of lava cover more than 970 hectares of agricultural land.
Except for the area on the west side of the island, the 85,000 inhabitants of La Palma continue as usual, except for the removal of volcanic ash.