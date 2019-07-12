Houston Dynamo vs. Los Angeles Football Club live streaming free: preview, prediction
The site team proposes its prediction for the match between Houston and Los Angeles, which will be played on July 13 in the USA. How will the fight?
Houston Dynamo
“Houston” was able to interrupt a series of four defeats and beat in his field, “New York” (4: 0). In the last game, Dynamo gave three points to Cincinnati (2: 3), and even earlier the hosts did not score any points in Portland (0: 4), San Jose (0: 2) and New England (1: 2). Gradually, the team of Wilmer Cabrera comes to his senses, in the two previous games, she scored six goals.
Los Angeles
On July 11, “Los Angeles” flew out of the US Open, losing to “Portland” (0: 1). At the beginning of the month, a team from the state of California tore up Kansas (5: 1) and Vancouver (6: 1) at home. So far, the guests alone are leading in the conference, with a seven-point lead from the nearest pursuer.
Statistics
Houston played 6 of the last 7 matches on TB 2.5.
Los Angeles played 6 of 8 previous games for a total of 2.5 more.
Guests scored 11 goals in the past two games in the MLS.
Three past meetings between rivals were horseback.
Forecast
Houston is gaining shape, the team has started to score and at home Dynamo is simply obliged to score points. “Los Angeles” is always very good in attack, so we offer a forecast for the total more.
Bet on the outcome – the victory of the guests.