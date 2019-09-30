How 13 minutes a day will prolong life for three years
Research shows that people don’t need to spend hours in the gym in order to achieve concrete results. And prolong life for a few years can be achieved in just a few minutes a day.
American scientists have found that physical activity duration of 13 minutes a day can increase life of three years. Research proves that many hours of daily workout in the gym is not required in order to obtain the actual practical health benefits. Experts have long warned that people are afraid of physical activity in the gym that requires them to lift weights or use exercise machines. Many attribute this to the fact that they just can not stand training, and someone has not enough time for this.
And now one of American insurance companies collected information on 140,000 people from around the world. It showed that rarely rising from the couch people have increased their life expectancy by three years if devoted to sport no more than 90 minutes a week for 12 months. Which is about 13 minutes a day, which is equivalent to a short jog or Cycling, or simply operate the mower. If people spend on sports 25 minutes a day, the lifespan has increased by 4 years. In the case of increasing physical activity daily for 4 minutes more (30 minutes a day), which is the equivalent of three hours per week, life expectancy increased by 1.7 years.
Unfortunately, many of us don’t listen to these recommendations and continue to lead a sedentary lifestyle, eating large quantities of food with sugar. All this leads to the growth of the epidemic of diabetes, cardiovascular and malignant diseases. Subsequently, after 60 people wonder why they have taken such a number of different ailments, although they are not decades, paid no attention to their own body.