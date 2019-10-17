How 15 minutes can transform any normal Jeep the unstoppable trailblazer
Don’t waste your time for nothing, destroying the dynamics of your SUV lift-sets and toothy tires. You can just use a couple of the easy tracks.
Before you portable crawler system for Track-N-Go, which was attached to some models of Jeep.
In total we are dealing with four tracks in an aluminum enclosure that you can literally enter any SUV and then fix the design of large clamps. The wheels remain in place. They actually twist the tracks. It’s like walking on a treadmill that moves with you.
System Track-N-Go provides a contact patch of 1 square meter, allowing any all-wheel drive car to drive anywhere, and you didn’t modify the suspension and change the tires. You also get instant 20-centimeter increase in ground clearance.
The entire setup weighs 680 kg and is worth $ 25,000, so call this modification “easy” language is not rotated. The maximum speed is limited to 64 km/h, and the recommended distance on a hard surface – not more than 16 km.