How alcohol affects the appearance, told the experts
Foreign experts have described how alcohol abuse affects the appearance. One of the adverse effects is the deterioration of the hair.
According to doctors, drinking alcohol in excessive quantities not only affects the work of all body systems, but also leads to a significant deterioration of appearance. In particular, alcohol can trigger the formation of dark circles and bags under the eyes. This is especially true, when after the party did not receive a sufficient number of night rest. As such drinks have a dehydrating effect, and the skin looks right, it starts to peel off due to lack of moisture. In turn, sugar in the wine increases the likelihood of premature wrinkles. The reasons for this include the fact that it can upset the balance of bacteria in the gut, leading to a surge of insulin, which could lead to thinning of the eyebrows due to the additional pressure on the adrenal glands. This also should include samodelnyj look that is impossible to hide from others.
Among the negative effects of alcohol and the expansion of skin pores, resulting in acne, pimples, red spots. It is possible and the rupture of blood vessels. The toxins in alcoholic beverages are also associated with inflammatory processes that affect the condition of hair follicles. Ultimately, if you do not get rid of the addiction, the hair becomes thin and starts to fall.