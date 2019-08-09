How are the Italian vacation of David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham are a model couple: their love and a strong family they cherish for more than 20 years. Ex-spice girl fully trusts her husband and supports him in any project and legendary football player meets Victoria back.
The couple has four children — 20-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, a 14-year-old Cruz and 8-year-old Harper.
For the sake of the heirs of Victoria and David are ready for anything! Family vacation on the world’s best beaches, fun in water parks, fishing lessons, football workshops, and even joint trips to work — all this is a common phenomenon in the life of Beckham.
This time Victoria and David going to the next trip, they brought with them the heirs.
In the South-East of Italy is the Puglia, the so-called “heel” of the Peninsula. There went star family in full force — not left side and Brooklyn, who often miss a family trip.
While David filled up a dinner of nine dishes in the gourmet restaurant, Victoria thought outfit for an evening promenade. Later she published in her Instagram sharing a photo with David. In the picture the lovers are dressed in similar outfits and look really happy.
It seems that the couple decided “to revive old” and arranged a candlelit dinner, but a romantic walk on the bike. Sure grown, the heirs were able to spend time while their parents were walking alone. Victoria and David with the breeze swept along the beautiful Italian fields and shared photos in their social networks.
“Happy Chinese Valentine’s Day”, — has signed one of the frames in Victoria. Did you know that in Asia, this holiday is celebrated in August?