How are the risk of heart attack and stroke with meat
Those who eat mostly plant foods, often become victims of stroke, but the risk of developing cardiovascular disease are lower than meat eaters.
For 18 years, British scientists have observed the state of health of the 48 thousand people who held the three most popular types of food – traditional, vegan or vegetarian and pescetarians. In a traditional type of food refers to the eating of meat, and pescatarians eat the same as vegetarians, but add in the diet of fish and seafood.
Scientists should not only for health and diet research participants, but also collected other information about harmful habits, lifestyle, heredity aggravating. The study results were published the British Medical journal.
During the study, participants were recorded 1072 stroke and 2820 cases of coronary heart disease. As it turned out, the risk of stroke was 20% higher in those who ate mostly plant food. Scientists believe that this is due to the low content in their diet of vitamin B12 contained in foods of animal origin. This vitamin is essential to the circulatory and nervous systems and is important for metabolism.
But the advantages for the meat-eaters over. As it turned out, those who eat meat have the highest risk of coronary heart disease and heart attack. For pescetarians it is below 13%, and vegans and vegetarians — by 22%.