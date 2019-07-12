How are the Russian-speaking migrants who seek asylum at the Mexican border
In addition to refugees from South and Central America to seek asylum to the Mexican border do not come often immigrants from former Soviet countries. Voice of America talked with Russian-speaking migrants and asked them about how they seek asylum.
Igor, along with his family came to Mexico from Russia, says at home they were in danger, and he went to attack American border like millions of immigrants from around the world.
“We chose where to go. If it’s California, the closest is in Tijuana or Calexico (border town in Mexico — ed.). In Tijuana was already catastrophic situation, was already the caravan, there was a long queue, so we chose Calexico”, — says Igor.
The month they lived in Mexico and were waiting for their turn to cross the border. Igor says that he knew, and that is why not waiting for border officers prisoners.
“Some people amazes me. It was a feeling that they’re coming here as if waiting for someone, the more that it is now policy that does not welcome immigrants,” he notes.
Igor says that every night in the detention center officers bring people, which was literally removed from the border fences. Mostly immigrants from Latin America tried to storm the U.S. border.
However, says Igor, the border centers a lot of Russian-speaking migrants.
“At a time when we came, there were very many Russian-speaking people from Armenia”, — says Igor.
Igor was lucky, he believed and admitted to the United States. Now his case is pending in court.
Also, the court is considering the case of Ukrainian Alexander, who migrated to the United States. Alexander tried to enter the United States with his wife and children. Mexican military almost launched them back home.
“The Mexican military do not understand. They’re military, not the bandits. The weapon seems to be there, but they’re not in uniform: sneakers, shorts. We passed about seven inspections,” says Alexander.
At the border he and his family members confiscated all the documents. After several days in the detention center they were allowed in the US. Now Alexander together with family lives in the shelter.
“The food, provide the necessary clothing, household prinadlejnosti, there is a washing machine, give washing powder. Help. And most importantly – feed”, — says Alexander.
Sergei works as a volunteer in San Diego and helps migrants, as Alexander. Sergei works as a biochemist and works on a vaccine against HIV, and in his spare time supports newly arrived immigrants from different countries.
“Never ask whether someone has documents or not, where you come from, why you’re here. If people need help, they are here alone and not know where to turn, we provide first aid”, — says Sergey.
In Russian-speaking groups are often disputes erupt. According to Sergey, in contrast to Spanish-speaking migrants English speaking migrants are less likely to help fellow countrymen.
“The whole community adheres to this position: “why did they come here? They had to know where they are going.” Families that we helped, they never asked us about it. I or other volunteers asked them, “what you need to now to survive?”. People are very proud, they are hard. At home they had someone, but here they are left completely without rights and no money”, — says Sergey.
Another trouble of the Russian community, according to Sergey, is to create special communities to those who have already passed or going to pass the U.S. border.
“There are so many groups on social media that tell stories, that when you come to the border, that everything is fine, but unfortunately, they also discuss how to cheat the US government that you need to talk to the officers. People read these community come, but the reality is not so. And they find themselves in a difficult situation”, — says Sergey.
Igor and Alexander are waiting for a court summons, which will prove that in the homeland they are threatened. In case of refusal of asylum they with their families will be deported. Men say that through all of this difficult path is not for a better life and for the safety of their children.