“How are you husband, children?”: Regina Todorenko laugh the question a little groupie
Regina todorenko recently met with representatives of their “Fan club”, answered the tough questions and took photos with anyone. The TV presenter laugh young fan pointeresovatsya as “doing children and husband” stars.
A celebrity after hearing such a serious question from a little girl, couldn’t hold back the laughter. Todorenko said that she has one son, and doing it well. Talking about her husband, TV presenter, joked, calling it their second little son, who also grows and develops.
The actress released a video of the funny moment at the meeting with the “Fan club” in your Instagram profile. To publish immediately responded to the girl’s mother, rassmeshili Todorenko. She thanked the star for “smart meeting” and post with its “bead”. Podistica noted that the girl asks when she’s coming to visit who invited her “aunt”.