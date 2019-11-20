How artificial intelligence can help in learning a foreign language
Technologies based on AI, not for nothing called the “new electricity”, for now, artificial intelligence is being introduced in all spheres of life. EdTech (Educational technology English), certainly is no exception
The first wave of tech startups in the field of education has brought the world a number of successful projects (for example, Lynda, Coursera, Knetwon and many others). Came the second wave of Edtech projects, which grows and generates new and more interesting ideas. Now we seriously raises the question: what will be the future of education?
What’s going on?
As representatives of separate “caste” EdTech products services learning languages, we are interested only what happens in this area. Three years ago, a major Chinese developer Yuxie Group has introduced its own artificial intelligence — Squirrel. It was created in order to explore the learning process, analyze errors, and then personalize and adapt school and University programs for each individual student. With big data, in fact, many services online learning. In our practice we use the data and results of our students to improve training programs.
How it looks in practice?
And here’s the real case: student Zhou was bad at math. He risked never get to high school Hangzhou (China). At first he tried to deal with a tutor, but it did not bring the expected results. Artificial intelligence within six months was in charge of his classes. By the end of the semester the results of his tests increased from 50% (from 100%) to 62.5%. Two years later, he scored 85% on his last exam in high school.
What is the key function of AI in the process of learning languages? There are several of them.
➡ This personalization. Here the basis of the AI the analysis of student data, comparing them with those of other students and, as a result of the constant improvement of the training program.
➡ This is a measurement of the learning progress. AI allows you to clearly track student progress, from global challenges to the small, daily. For example, the number of words learned.
➡ I hold in the educational trajectory. We are faced with the fact that the main problem students in the learning process is motivation. Our task was to constantly inspire them to learn English. And here comes to the aid of the AI, it allows you to split a large and long-term training program on simple and short parts.
➡ This is the motivation of the students through gamification. Game elements engage and inspire students not only in the short term, but in the long term. Certainly, the most important goal setting of each student, but a formal promotion can only strengthen. Gamification helps us and our students (at the expense of game elements we were able to improve the return user 5%).
➡ This easy integration. The future of AI in the field of EdTech for customized products. Chat bots — some of these. Some Western media already use the term “Bots as a service” (BaaS), many even take a course on monetization specifically the bot, not all learning platforms. The secret of success is simple — we are the messengers most of the time, and so information from there is seen easily, native.
The direction of AI in education? Of course, their main goal is to correctly analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the student to select the program. However, widespread integration of AI in the field of education could further strengthen the global trend towards the standardization of education. So while “exclude” people from this process is impossible. Only the teacher can motivate and empaty student.