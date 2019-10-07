How can I prevent varicose veins and spider veins
Subtle changes of blood vessels in the legs cause problems in many people. Predisposition to it is often inherited, but there are some measures that can be used to prevent varicose veins and spider veins.
They cannot be completely avoided, but you can delay their appearance and reduce their scope, experts say.
So developing varicose veins and spider veins
In most cases varicose veins and its “younger sister” — spider veins caused by congenital weakness of the connective tissue. This leads to the fact that the walls of the veins literally wear out in a lifetime. This especially affected my feet, because here the blood is not pumped as in other organs, it turns out that it goes against gravity to the heart.
If the walls of the veins become too elastic, the blood accumulates in some places, and is the varicose veins or the appearance of spider veins.
Prevention is important and not least because varicose veins in later stages can lead to complications: local pain to swollen feet to dangerous blood clots or ulcers.
Venous valves prevent the blood drop under the force of gravity. If the faulty valves, there is reflux and venous stasis, as a result varicose.
Risk groups and measures
Prevention of varicose veins and spider veins is especially important if you belong to one of the risk groups.
Studies have shown that connective tissue and venous insufficiency occur in families: about half of all patients with venous diseases affect a few people in the family. In addition to genetic predisposition, there are other risk factors.
Women suffer more than men
During pregnancy the tendency for varicose veins and spider veins increases. Because then the hormone progesterone weakens the muscles and connective tissue in preparation for childbirth that also affects the health of the veins.
People who are mostly standing or sitting, the risk of accumulation of blood in leg veins increases.
People with overweight large body mass has a lot of pressure on the blood vessels. In the long run it may lead to their expansion and development of varicose veins and spider veins. Thus, you can prevent this by paying attention to your weight.
In addition, the connective tissue becomes weaker with age. Therefore, older people are more likely to suffer from venous insufficiency than the young.
What really helps against varicose veins and spider veins
If you want to prevent varicose veins and spider veins, the main thing is to move, move, move. It is best to exercise regularly, because it strengthens connective tissue. Jogging or walking but also other sports with intense Jogging, such as badminton, make an important contribution.
Avoid prolonged standing and sitting, if possible. If you work in an office, it is useful to get up and do a few steps.
You also have to use a normal stairs instead of elevators and escalators as climbing stairs can also help to prevent varicose veins and spider veins.
The shoes also plays a role
You like high heel shoes? However, you should take them out of the closet only on special occasions. Because those who want to prevent varicose veins and spider veins, wear flats or a small heel (2 cm). A good exercise is to walk barefoot on soft surfaces. It is especially useful to walk barefoot at the sea (river) Bank.
As mentioned in the beginning, you can prevent varicose veins and spider veins, but this cannot be completely avoided. It is therefore important that you go to a specialist at the first sign of varicose. Because with early treatment, the problem usually can be solved quickly.