How can the mother of Julia Nachalova made an official statement
Relatives of the deceased Russian singer Yulia Nachalova, whose death was blamed close friend, incensed at the false information in the media. First, a rebuttal was made by PR Manager actress Anna Isaeva, whom she called “sister” and tell my secrets to. In her address sounded charges. It also angered twisted information, allegedly from her came the initiative to assign Nachalovo the title of Hero of Russia.
Anna decided to put a full stop and made an official statement. To go to court she does not intend.
“All will not sue. If people have morals is like a pig and grunting choose only those acorns that are fatter below, completely changing the meaning of the original source, out of context just the right words to them, stick your name in there and frankly they need to mount a HYIP in the form of news. These hacks again and again ask me for acorns. It is here that I will make the decision”, — she said Krylov’s fable.
Especially worried about the manipulation of the parents of Nachalovo. Mother, artist, Taisiya first broke the silence.
“It is sad that in such difficult for our family the time necessary to write an appeal to the Russian press. Tired of reading nonsense! Disgusting! Enough! When You begin to write the truth. Until recent days, Julia has worked and was close friends with his press Secretary, Anna Isaeva. That is Anna’s daughter asked me to tell people about what happens to her in the most difficult moments. We lived near 20 years without a single conflict. Journalists, you are people, not animals! Have some conscience! Stop this Orgy” — outraged Thais Nachalova.
Recall that after the death of Julia Nachalova the press began to appear the most incredible version of her tragic departure, mystical signs and rumors. Each step of the family of the singer under the scrutiny of the media.
Now removed the feature biopic about Julia Nachalova. The network got the first images from the set.
