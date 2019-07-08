How can you “fix” the stomach before a trip to the vacation spot
A gastroenterologist told how to “fix” the stomach before a trip to the vacation spot.
Eliminate foods that cause bloating. If the vacation is outside the house, then the person will be on the road, and the journey can be a real challenge for the digestive system in almost all. Doctor-gastroenterologist Alexey Paramonov, said that before the trip should be excluded from the diet foods that cause flatulence and loose stools – fruit, vegetables, grapes, berries, cabbage, beans.
To exclude tissue with tendency to diarrhoea. People who in ordinary life are suffering from diarrhea, the doctor advised the day before travel to go on a diet that does not contain dietary fiber, eating rice, pasta, chicken breast, cheese and so on. For a long period this “diet” definitely will not fit but the shorter it is permissible.
Eliminate harmful snacks with a tendency to constipation. People with this problem tend to try to optimize their trips – any journey can transform their lives in torment. The main problem is the necessity to perform the act of defecation in unusual circumstances, outside the home. Alexey Paramonov warned that the failure of the intestine, which is the origin of “lock” on the trip, may subsequently be delayed for a long time. Therefore, he said, when the urge to stool, it is important not to suppress the reflex, but to find the toilet.
Also, according to the doctor, the tendency to constipation is influenced by a variety of snacks: chips, crackers, candy, cookies. From these products should be abandoned.
What medications will help with intestinal disorders in trips:
- diarrhea – loperamide, taking half an hour before leaving the house and to take with you
- constipation – macrogol.