How changing ideas about healthy living over the past 10 years
A healthy lifestyle has become very popular. But the understanding of such a lifestyle is not always unanimous, and is changing very much. About how transformed the attitude to food, alcohol and training 2010-2020, told the publication “Lifehacker”.
Food
2010
At the end of 2010, the Department of health published a new version of their recommendations on nutrition. Along with time-tested tips there is a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains they also had the following:
- to reduce the amount of saturated fat in the diet to 10% of the total number of calories consumed;
- eat more dairy products low in fat;
- to limit cholesterol intake to 300 mg per day.
But, in addition to the official recommendations, there are still popular culture, and it plays in nutrition even more important role. In 2010 there were many trendy diets, many included the rejection of solid food. For example, were very popular diet juices and diet consisting solely of baby food. Some added to this Apple cider vinegar in the hope of improving digestion and suppressing appetite. However, research does not confirm the existence of this effect.
2020
In the next version of the recommendations of the health Department of the United States, which is valid from 2015 to 2020, inclusive, there were some changes. Was first mentioned a specific limit sugars in the diet — less than 10% of daily calories. The war on sugar, caused by growing rates of obesity and diabetes, have replaced the war on fats, common in the 80s and 90s.
At the same time, the recommendations disappeared limitations regarding cholesterol: now he is not considered dangerous. And the view of fats has changed dramatically. Research has found that these nutrient-rich diet, e.g. Mediterranean diet, prevent obesity and diabetes. The pendulum has swung in the opposite direction: from cleansing juices to Ketumile in which a lot of meat and almost no carbs.
But the most radical changes concern the relationship to nutrition and limitations. At the end of the 2010s, there was an important change in how people and the media talking about health. The focus began to shift with the thinness and weight loss a holistic approach to health and bodypositive.
The movement of self-care has spread to food. This has led including to the popularity of adaptogens — herbal remedies, presumably to help deal with stress. With their help, people are trying to cope with anxiety and burnout.
Alcohol
2010
In 2010, the us recommendations prescribed moderate drinking: no more than one serving per day for women and two for men. By definition, Centers for control and prevention of diseases of the United States, one serving is 17 ml of pure alcohol. If the transfer is in popular drinks, get a 350 ml beer, 147 ml of wine, 44 ml of something strong (vodka, whiskey, gin, rum).
Moreover, in 2010, some doctors still advised red wine, citing benefits to heart and slowing down aging.
2020
On paper recommendations have not changed, but in 2018 and 2019 began to appear more and more talk about what a safe amount of alcohol does not exist. The researchers believe that the increased cancer risk and obesity are associated with alcohol consumption outweigh any possible benefits to the cardiovascular system.
Fashion awareness and a healthy lifestyle also contributes to the rejection of large quantities of alcohol, especially among Millennials. Beverage manufacturers keep up with the trends and produce new products with low alcohol content like weak craft beer.
Sport
2010
In the United States in 2010 was popular all the heavy lifting. There were books and studies about palafitas — training regimes, similar to the physical activity of primitive man. It involves natural movement: climbing trees, moving rocks and logs, as well as the rejection of modern gym machines that work the individual muscle groups.
About the same time in the States coincided with the surge of interest in natural running without shoes. The book “Born to run”, was founded the Society for barefoot running, many participants of the marathon ran barefoot.
More and more began to spread crossfit originated in 2000. It is a system of functional training on strength and endurance. She combines cardio, strength and gymnastic exercises. In Russia, the first enthusiasts of crossfit appeared in 2008, and the first championship was held in 2012. A few years later it became possible to engage in virtually any city.
Overall recommendations for physical activity at that time was based on the principle of “the more training, the better.” Although the document stated that useful any physical activity, they suggest at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity loads in a week.
2020
Although the super intensive training is still popular in the scientific community’s opinion of them has changed. According to new research, short periods of physical activity (even low intensity) prolong life and protect from chronic diseases — in some cases even better than longer and more strenuous workout.
American recommendations 2018 adhere to the same line: any exercise is better than none, even if you’re only a few minutes at a time. It is not surprising that more popular are short training. Moreover, the increased popularity of care for mental health. For example, in the United States along with the already popular yoga studios began to open the Studio for meditation and a NAP.
New scientific data, trends replace each other, and you would think that a healthy lifestyle is impossible, because it is unclear what to believe. Do not despair. Stick to universal rules — sleep, eating variety of foods, avoiding excessive amounts of fast food and sweets, to be physically active and listen to your body.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10912
[name] => healthy lifestyle
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zdorovyj-obraz-zhizni
)
a healthy lifestyle
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark