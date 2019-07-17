How cheese affects the health of the kidneys, the doctors explained
According to doctors many people should be fully removed from the diet or at least limit the consumption of cheese.
Of course, the cheese is one of the most useful products for most people. But there are exceptions.
First and foremost, this applies to those who suffer from atherosclerosis and individual intolerance to lactose. Also people with kidney disease should also avoid this product.
Some forms of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract also impose certain restrictions regarding the eating of cheese, however, as other similar products.
In addition, it should be remembered that the morning consumption of cheese is not recommended by doctors. The greatest benefit it will bring, if you have it in the afternoon.
Separately, doctors say, and low-fat cottage cheese. There is a perception that it is diet, therefore, should significantly help the body. However, all studies have shown this is a fallacy and particularly useful properties, it is no different.
According to experts, the most balanced and useful is 9% cottage cheese because the fat helps in obtaining the necessary body of calcium and vitamin D.
In any case, you should always remember that if any health problems should be sure to consult with the doctors.