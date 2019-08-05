How chocolate affects the psyche
Composed of dark chocolate are antioxidants.
People who prefer dark chocolate are less prone to depression. This was stated by a group of scientists from Britain and Canada.
Scientists conducted the study, which involved more than 13 thousand people. They had to answer questions about the number and kind of eat their sweets, and after that on their mood. In addition to these indicators also took into account the physical condition of the person and presence of his bad habits.
It turned out that the volunteers, who often ate dark chocolate were less subject to depression than typical milk or white chocolate. According to scientists, the reason is that the first type of sweet contains several psychoactive ingredients, including two forms of anandamide that cause a sense of euphoria.
Also in the dark chocolate have antioxidants that fight inflammation in the body. The latter is considered one of the signs of depression.