How dangerous fast food
Dietitians warn that fast food can be hazardous in all its forms. So it happens that even the most ardent supporters of healthy food sometimes go to fast food restaurants, to eat a Burger.
Experts have called the most dangerous food that cannot be eaten.
First, it is ice cream and ice. This dish is prepared in huge machines that are difficult to wash, especially inside. In these machines it is often the mold, so there is ice cream dangerous.
As for the ice, for its production use, at best, tap water.
Second, the crispy fries are also preparing to violations. The oil in large vats for frying potatoes, as a rule, do not change for several days, which spoil food and the oil itself that is injurious to the stomach and digestive system in General.
Thirdly, chicken. Chicken cook for another worse oil than potatoes. Oil, which once roasted potatoes, used for frying chicken. This oil can cook the chicken for a few days.
And fourthly, sauces. Sauces are poured from big bottles to small containers. Not always these containers washed and changed the remains of the ketchup.