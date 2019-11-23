How dangerous is prostatitis and how to cope with the threat of infertility
Every sixth men at a particular stage of life occurs prostatitis. Unlike the adenoma of the prostate gland that commonly affects older men, prostatitis can develop at any age. The highest number of cases recorded in men 30 to 50 years.
Along with a urologist and an andrologist Guliyev Alan M. understand, what is the difference between the different types of prostatitis why these diseases affect the reproductive function of men and what to do with its reduction.
The prostate and its inflammation
Iron the size of a walnut is part of the reproductive system in men, it is located slightly below the bladder. The prostate gland secretes a fluid rich in enzymes, protein, vitamins, zinc. This liquid, or rather the secret is a component part of semen. Sperm become active due to exposure to the enzymes contained in the secretion of the prostate.
The term “prostatitis” means inflammation of the prostate gland, it can be acute or chronic. “Acute bacterial prostatitis usually does not cause difficulties in diagnosis and treatment. Usually it is caused by sexually transmitted infections. During unprotected intercourse, the bacteria get into the urethra and then moved to the prostate, causing inflammation.
Chronic prostatitis is more complicated in the diagnosis and treatment much more common. By estimations of colleagues, approximately 9% of men over 18 have the diagnosis. In fact, chronic prostatitis can be divided into two types: chronic bacterial prostatitis, in which bacteria for a long period of time are present in the gland, in this case, the disease is difficult to antibiotic therapy. And chronic prostatitis in which infection is not detected, but bothering symptoms.
Clinical studies have found a link between prostatitis and fertility problems in men, which adds complexity to treatment,” said Dr. Merzlikin.
Why prostatitis can cause problems with reproductive functions
“Infertility or reduced reproductive function may be associated with leukocytes. These cells are an important part of the immune system, which fights infections. Studies show that if the leucocytes in large numbers are found in the prostate secretion, they reduce the sperm quality and, consequently, fertility. Found that the problem may be related to reactive oxygen species generated by leukocytes. Because oxidative stress is the damage to the sperm, and гибель3,6.
Another possible cause may be scar tissue that formed from the transferred bacterial prostatitis.
Thus, infertility may decrease the sperm count and also to change their structure. Normal sperm must have an oval head and a long tail. If the head is rounded or becomes bent, it may hinder access to the eggs. To understand what fertility issues you can, if pregnancy does not occur in the course of the year,” commented Alan M..
How to improve male reproductive function
Prostatitis implies inflammation. However, only 5-10% of the patients with prostatitis can identify a bacterial pathogen. In those cases where there is an increased number of leukocytes, but no bacteria can be useful antioxidants. Alan M. recommends: “Reducing oxidative stress may be one of the main goals in the treatment of infertility in men. Patients with acute and chronic prostatitis appropriate intake of antioxidants — vitamins C, E, coenzyme Q10.